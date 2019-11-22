The best deals available at Sprint (November 2019)

We all love saving money, right? When it comes to buying phones and mobile tech, chances are good there are devices on sale at any given moment. Retailers and carriers do their best to attract customers, or get current subscribers to upgrade.
Sprint Promotions
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint this month. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Big Discounts and Rebates
- Lease One, Get One: Google Pixel 4
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Switch to Sprint and get an LG Tribute Empire for free
- Lease the Samsung Galaxy S10 and get it for free
- Lease the iPhone XR for just $10/mo. when you add a line or open a new account
Big Discounts and Rebates
- Clean Slate: Switch to Sprint and get up to $650 to cover the fees
- Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+
- Galaxy S10e for $10/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Save 50% on a new Galaxy Watch with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10/S10e/S10+/S9/S9+ or Note 9.
- Save 50% on a new Apple Watch with the purchase of an iPhone
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Get Unlimited talk, text and data for just $25/mo. with Unlimited Kickstart when you bring your phone to Sprint
- Bring a watch to Sprint and get unlimited watch plan for $10/mo
- Bring a tablet, get unlimited data for $15/mo.