The best deals available at T-Mobile (January 2020)

When it comes to buying phones, the fourth quarter of the year is the best time of get a great discount. But we’re in the first quarter and just starting out the year all over again. Not to worry, though, there’s still plenty of excellent options to consider
Whether it’s an instant discount, free phone, or something else, T-Mobile is one such place to get a good deal.
T-Mobile Offers
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.
Free Phones
- Get the iPhone 11 free with qualified trade-in and new line of service
- Get the T-Mobile REVVLRY free with new line of service
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e free with new line of service
- Get the LG K40 free with new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto G7 Power free with new line of service
- Get the LG Aristo 4+ free with new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto E6 free with new line of service
Big Discounts and Other Promos
- Save up to $700 on iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max when you switch and trade in a qualifying device.
- Get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren free via 24 monthly bill credits when you switch to T-Mobile and trade in a qualifying device.
- Get the Google Pixel 4 free or $800 off the Pixel 4 XL, each via 24 monthly bill credits, when you switch and trade in an eligible device.
- Save up to $300 on the Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL when you trade in an eligible device
- Get $100 off any Samsung Galaxy Watch When you call and add a qualifying line of paired DIGITS service
- Buy an Apple Watch Series 3 and get $100 off when you add a paired DIGITS line
- Get a FREE 4G LTE tablet With 24 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying mobile internet line.
- Save $200 on the REVVLRY+ via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line.
- Buy an LG G8 ThinQ & get a second one free via 24 monthly bill credits.