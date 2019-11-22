The best deals available at T-Mobile (November 2019)

When it comes to buying phones, the fourth quarter of the year is always an interesting time. Not only do some of the biggest and best devices go on sale, but carriers and retailers do their best to attract customers.
Whether it’s an instant discount, free phone, or something else, T-Mobile is one such place to get a good deal.
T-Mobile Offers
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.
T-Mobile
Free Phones
- Get the iPhone 11 free with qualified trade-in and new line of service
- Get the iPhone 8 free with qualified trade-in and new line of service
- Buy any Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note10, get one FREE
- Get the T-Mobile REVVLRY free with new line of service
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e free with new line of service
- Get the LG K40 free with new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto E6 free with new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto G7 Power free with new line of service
- Get the LG Aristo 4+ free with new line of service
- Buy an LG G8 ThinQ and get one free
Big Discounts
- Save up to $400 on any Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note10 with qualified trade-in
- Get up to $300 off the new Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL with qualified trade-in
- Get $200 off Apple Watch Series 3, 4 or 5 when you buy 2 and add a line or 4 and get $200 off a second when you add a paired DIGITS line
- Save $200 on the REVVLRY+
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch, get a second one free
Other Promotions
- Add a second line to an account and get the third line on Magenta plan for free
- Free two-day shipping with new activation with promo code: 2DAY