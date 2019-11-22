    The best deals available at T-Mobile (November 2019)

    These are the best promotions and offers available to T-Mobile customers for October 2019

    When it comes to buying phones, the fourth quarter of the year is always an interesting time. Not only do some of the biggest and best devices go on sale, but carriers and retailers do their best to attract customers.

    Whether it’s an instant discount, free phone, or something else, T-Mobile is one such place to get a good deal.

    T-Mobile Offers

    Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.

    T-Mobile

    Free Phones

    Big Discounts

    • Save up to $400 on any Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note10 with qualified trade-in
    • Get up to $300 off the new Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL with qualified trade-in
    • Get $200 off Apple Watch Series 3, 4 or 5 when you buy 2 and add a line or 4 and get $200 off a second when you add a paired DIGITS line
    • Save $200 on the REVVLRY+
    • Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch, get a second one free

    Other Promotions

