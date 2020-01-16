The best deals available at US Cellular (January 2020)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. Indeed, even in these first months of a new year there’s an opportunity to save on phones.
US Cellular Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at US Cellular. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
- Get up to $450 for trading in your old phone
- Switch to US Cellular and receive up to $300 contract pay-off via bill credits – requires port of phone number.
- Bring your phone to US Cellular and get $150 back in credits ($5/mo. bill credit over 30 months)
- Refer a friend and earn up to $550 per year
- Port your phone from another carrier and get up to $600 off the latest phones
- Active Duty Military and Veteran customers can receive a 15% discount off their calling plan charges on individual single line and/or Family plans