The best deals available at Verizon (December 2019)

As hard as it is to believe, we’re officially in the last few weeks of the year. If you’re looking to pick up a new phone for the new year, check these offers out. Now’s a great time to purchase multiple handsets at a time, too.
Verizon Promos
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.
Free Phones
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e for free with new line of service
- Get the Alcatel AVALON V for free with a new line of service
- Get the Nokia 3 V for free with a new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto G7 Play for free with new line of service
- Get the Apple iPhone 7 for free with new lines of service
Phone Discounts
- Get $200 off Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or Note10+ 5G
- Buy one Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Note10, Note10+ or Note10+ 5G, get one free (up to $750 value)
- Get up to $300 off Samsung S10e in Verizon exclusive Cardinal Red
- Get up to $300 off Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL
- Buy one Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, and get Pixel 4 64GB for free
- Buy LG V50 ThinQ or LG G8 ThinQ, get another LG G8 ThinQ for free
Rebates, Credits, and More
- Get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited
- ONLINE ONLY: Get a $150 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own phone
- Get 50% off Unlimited for your tablet
- Pick any three cases, chargers, and screen protectors for $99.99
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.