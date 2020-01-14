The best deals available at Verizon (January 2020)

Can you believe it’s already 2020? The holidays may have come and gone but that doesn’t mean carriers and retailers are done with sales. There are plenty of ways to save a few bucks, or much more, when shopping with a wireless service provider.
Verizon Promos
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.
Verizon
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.
Free Phones
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e for free with new line of service
- Get the LG Stylo 5 for free with a new line of service
- Get the Alcatel AVALON V for free with a new line of service
- Get the Nokia 3 V for free with a new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto G7 Play for free with new line of service
Phone Discounts
- Switch and get up to $700 off select phones with trade-in
- Get $200 off a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note10
- Save up to $500 with select trade-in when you switch
Rebates, Credits, and More
- Get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited
- ONLINE ONLY: Get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own phone
- Get 50% off Unlimited for your tablet
- Pick any three cases, chargers, and screen protectors for $99.99
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.