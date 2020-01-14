The best deals available at Verizon (January 2020)

Here are some of the best offers available at Verizon

Can you believe it’s already 2020? The holidays may have come and gone but that doesn’t mean carriers and retailers are done with sales. There are plenty of ways to save a few bucks, or much more, when shopping with a wireless service provider.

Verizon Promos

Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.

Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.

Free Phones

Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e for free with new line of service

Get the LG Stylo 5 for free with a new line of service

Get the Alcatel AVALON V for free with a new line of service

Get the Nokia 3 V for free with a new line of service

Get the Motorola Moto G7 Play for free with new line of service

Phone Discounts

Switch and get up to $700 off select phones with trade-in

Get $200 off a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note10

Save up to $500 with select trade-in when you switch

For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.