    The best deals available at Verizon (November 2019)

    Why wait until Black Friday? Here are some of the best offers available at Verizon!

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    As hard as it is to believe, we’re officially in the fourth quarter of the year. That’s right, the stretch of time where new phones show up and the discounts and promotions get really interesting.

    Verizon Promos

    Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.

    Verizon

    Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.

    Free Phones

    Phone Discounts

    Rebates, Credits, and More

    Other

    For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Google Play Points: Answers to your common questions

    Samsung debuts Star Wars edition of Galaxy Note 10+

    Google Stadia review: A week with Google’s cloud gaming service