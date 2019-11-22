The best deals available at Verizon (November 2019)

Why wait until Black Friday? Here are some of the best offers available at Verizon!

As hard as it is to believe, we’re officially in the fourth quarter of the year. That’s right, the stretch of time where new phones show up and the discounts and promotions get really interesting.

Verizon Promos

Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.

Verizon

Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.

Free Phones

Get the Nokia 3V for free with new line of service

for free with new line of service Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e for free with new line of service

for free with new line of service Get the Alcatel AVALON V for free with a new line of service

for free with a new line of service Get the Motorola Moto G7 Play for free with new line of service

for free with new line of service Get the Apple iPhone 7 for free with new lines of service

Phone Discounts

Rebates, Credits, and More

Other

For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.