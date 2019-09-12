    These dirt cheap rate plans are $20 or less

    Surely you’ve seen commercials for cell phone carriers with lots of fanfare hype for a plan that costs “only” $40-$50 per month. Sometimes it’s for a single line, but more often than not it’s when dealing with multiple lines. That’s hardly a bargain.

    While it might be tempting to sign up with one of the big four carriers, there’s a whole range of other providers that might work just as well for you — and save you hundreds per year.

    These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) often cost much less per month but still provide the features consumers need. You might not get a ton of extra options like hotspots, free music streaming, or a ton of data, but that’s okay.

    Rate Plans

    If you spend a lot of time on Wi-Fi, or don’t travel all that much, we definitely suggest looking into the various MVNO brands.

    $20 or Less

    Here, we spotlight a collection of phone plans that you can get for just $20 per month, or less.

    Nearly all of them are standard rates and don’t require any long-term commitment. Only a few are introductory offers or require automatic bill payment; we’ll call them out where applicable.

    Good2Go Mobile – $20

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 3GB 4G LTE data
    • Includes $5 Auto Pay credit
    • Uses AT&T network

    H2O Wireless – $20

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • International talk to 50+ countries
    • International text
    • Uses AT&T network

    Mint Mobile – $15*

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 3GB 4G LTE data
    • Free calls to Mexico & Canada
    • Data can be used for mobile hotspot
    • *Introductory rate – goes up to $25 after three months
    • Uses T-Mobile network

    Net10 Wireless – $20

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Uses Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint networks

    Republic Wireless – $20

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Uses T-Mobile and Sprint networks

    Simple Mobile – $20*

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 3GB 4G LTE data
    • *Introductory rate with Auto Reup – goes up to $25 after three months
    • International talk to 69 countries
    • International roaming to 17 Latin American countries
    • Uses T-Mobile network

    Tello – $19

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 3GB 4G LTE data
    • Calls to US, Canada, Mexico, China
    • Data can be used for mobile hotspot
    • Uses Sprint network

    Ting – $20

    • Up to 500 minutes talk
    • Up to 1,000 text messages
    • Uses T-Mobile and Sprint networks

    Tracfone – $20

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Unlimited carryover data
    • Uses Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile networks

    Twigby – $14.25

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • Unlimited international texting
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Unlimited international calling
    • Data can be used for mobile hotspot
    • *Introductory rate – goes up to $19 after six months
    • Uses Sprint and Verizon networks

    Ultra Wireless – $14

    • Unlimited talk, text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Unlimited calling to 80+ countries
    • Data can be used for mobile hotspot
    • Uses T-Mobile network

    US Mobile – $20

    • Up to 1,000 minutes talk
    • Unlimited text
    • 1GB 4G LTE data
    • Uses T-Mobile networks

