These dirt cheap rate plans are $20 or less

Surely you’ve seen commercials for cell phone carriers with lots of fanfare hype for a plan that costs “only” $40-$50 per month. Sometimes it’s for a single line, but more often than not it’s when dealing with multiple lines. That’s hardly a bargain.

While it might be tempting to sign up with one of the big four carriers, there’s a whole range of other providers that might work just as well for you — and save you hundreds per year.

These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) often cost much less per month but still provide the features consumers need. You might not get a ton of extra options like hotspots, free music streaming, or a ton of data, but that’s okay.

Rate Plans

If you spend a lot of time on Wi-Fi, or don’t travel all that much, we definitely suggest looking into the various MVNO brands.

$20 or Less

Here, we spotlight a collection of phone plans that you can get for just $20 per month, or less.

Nearly all of them are standard rates and don’t require any long-term commitment. Only a few are introductory offers or require automatic bill payment; we’ll call them out where applicable.

Unlimited talk, text

3GB 4G LTE data

Includes $5 Auto Pay credit

Uses AT&T network

Unlimited talk, text

1GB 4G LTE data

International talk to 50+ countries

International text

Uses AT&T network

Unlimited talk, text

3GB 4G LTE data

Free calls to Mexico & Canada

Data can be used for mobile hotspot

*Introductory rate – goes up to $25 after three months

Uses T-Mobile network

Unlimited talk, text

1GB 4G LTE data

Uses Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint networks

Unlimited talk, text

1GB 4G LTE data

Uses T-Mobile and Sprint networks

Unlimited talk, text

3GB 4G LTE data

*Introductory rate with Auto Reup – goes up to $25 after three months

International talk to 69 countries

International roaming to 17 Latin American countries

Uses T-Mobile network

Unlimited talk, text

3GB 4G LTE data

Calls to US, Canada, Mexico, China

Data can be used for mobile hotspot

Uses Sprint network

Up to 500 minutes talk

Up to 1,000 text messages

Uses T-Mobile and Sprint networks

Unlimited talk, text

1GB 4G LTE data

Unlimited carryover data

Uses Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile networks

Unlimited talk, text

Unlimited international texting

1GB 4G LTE data

Unlimited international calling

Data can be used for mobile hotspot

*Introductory rate – goes up to $19 after six months

Uses Sprint and Verizon networks

Unlimited talk, text

1GB 4G LTE data

Unlimited calling to 80+ countries

Data can be used for mobile hotspot

Uses T-Mobile network