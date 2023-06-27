Elevate your home office: Discover fun and innovative products to energize your workspace

Transform your work environment with our handpicked selection of accessories and gadgets that combine style, functionality, and a touch of excitement

Whether you’re working remotely or studying from home, it’s essential to create an environment that sparks inspiration and boosts productivity. In this curated collection, we have gathered a range of fun and innovative items that will transform your workspace into a vibrant and energizing haven.

From stylish desk accessories to smart gadgets and ergonomic essentials, we have everything you need to infuse your home office with personality and functionality. Get ready to discover exciting products that will not only enhance your productivity but also bring joy and creativity to your workday.

While this roundup showcases a selection of productivity essentials for remote work and study, it’s important to note that it is not an exhaustive or definitive list. Our team has personally tested and experienced these products over the past few months, and we believe they can significantly enhance your productivity.

Every individual’s work style and preferences may vary, so feel free to explore other options that align with your specific needs. Our goal is to provide you with valuable recommendations based on our firsthand experiences. So, let’s dive into this handpicked collection of tools and accessories that have impressed us during our own remote work and study journeys, and discover the ones that resonate with you the most.

Boulies Master Series Chair

This ergonomically designed chair combines functionality with a sleek and modern look. It features a durable steel frame and high-density foam padding, ensuring optimal support and comfort during long work or gaming sessions.

The chair’s 4D armrests and adjustable headrest and lumbar support allow for personalized comfort and reduced strain on your body. Additionally, its premium PU leather upholstery is not only luxurious but also easy to clean. With its superior build quality and attention to detail, the Boulies Master Series Chair is a standout choice for anyone looking to elevate their home office setup. $389

Ellie Rose Crystal Wireless Charger

This stunning wireless charger features a beautiful rose quartz design with a holographic finish, creating a captivating and stylish look. Not only does it enhance the aesthetics of your workspace, but it also provides convenient and efficient charging for your Qi-enabled devices.

The charger delivers up to 10W of power, ensuring fast and reliable charging for smartphones, AirPods, and other compatible devices. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and set up anywhere in your home office. The Ellie Rose Crystal Wireless Charger will not only keep your devices powered up but also add a touch of elegance and charm to your workspace. $40

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit

Transform your home office into an immersive gaming and entertainment hub with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. This innovative device takes your gaming experience to the next level by synchronizing your lights with the on-screen action, creating a captivating and dynamic ambiance.

The kit includes a compact and easy-to-install Sync Box that connects to your gaming console or PC and pairs seamlessly with Govee RGBIC-compatible LED light strips. As you play, the lights respond in real-time to the game’s colors and effects, immersing you in a stunning visual display that enhances your gaming sessions.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit also features a user-friendly app that allows you to customize the lighting effects, adjust brightness, and choose from a wide range of preset modes. Elevate your home office environment and bring a new level of excitement to your gaming and entertainment experiences with this impressive sync kit from Govee. $210

Mophie Powerstation XL (2023)

Add a reliable and powerful companion to your home office setup with the Mophie Powerstation XL (2023). This portable charger packs a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity, providing multiple charges for your devices on the go.

With fast charging capabilities, it quickly juices up your smartphone, tablet, or other USB devices, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day. The Powerstation XL (2023) also features USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry and store, ensuring you always have a reliable power source within reach. Whether you’re working remotely or studying from home, the Mophie Powerstation XL (2023) is a smart choice, as it ensures you never run out of power and keeps your productivity levels high. $60

Adonit Star

Elevate your creativity and productivity with the Adonit Star. This stylus pen is a perfect companion for your home office, offering a seamless and precise digital writing experience on various touchscreen devices.

With its fine tip and pressure sensitivity, the Adonit Star allows you to sketch, take notes, and annotate documents with accuracy and ease. It features palm rejection technology, preventing unwanted marks and ensuring a smooth writing flow.

The Adonit Star is compatible with a wide range of iPads, making it a versatile tool for both work and leisure. Its sleek and ergonomic design provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to use it for extended periods without any discomfort. $50

Apex Pro Mini Wireless

Designed for both work and play, this keyboard combines sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. It features customizable per-key RGB lighting, allowing you to personalize your workspace and create a vibrant atmosphere.

via SteelSeries

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless offers a high-performance typing experience with its low-profile mechanical switches, providing a satisfying tactile feedback and lightning-fast response. With its compact form factor, it saves valuable desk space without compromising on functionality. Wireless connectivity gives you the freedom to move around your office without being tethered to your desk. $240

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This smart robot vacuum is designed to keep your workspace tidy and free from dust and debris. Equipped with advanced navigation and mapping technology, it effortlessly navigates around furniture and obstacles, ensuring thorough cleaning in every corner.

The M210 Pro offers multiple cleaning modes, including auto, spot, and edge cleaning, catering to different needs and preferences. With its powerful suction and dual side brushes, it effectively captures dirt, pet hair, and allergens, leaving your office space fresh and clean. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual vacuuming and hello to a clean and inviting workspace. $110

Ugreen 65W Nexode GaN 3-Port Charger

This compact and sleek charger delivers high-speed charging for your devices, ensuring that you stay connected and productive throughout the day. With its GaN (gallium nitride) technology, it offers efficient charging in a smaller form factor, taking up minimal space on your desk.

The charger features three ports, including two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It supports fast charging for a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. Its intelligent power distribution system ensures optimal charging speed and safety for your devices.

Additionally, its foldable plug design makes it travel-friendly, so you can easily take it with you on the go. The Ugreen 65W Nexode GaN 3-Port Charger provides both functionality and style to liven up your home office setup and keep your devices powered throughout your workday. $37

Outon S1 Smart Floor Lamp

This sleek and modern floor lamp not only provides ample illumination but also creates an inviting ambiance in your workspace. The lamp features an uplight with customizable RGB lighting, allowing you to set the mood and choose from a wide range of vibrant colors to suit your preference.

With its smart functionality, you can control the lamp using the companion mobile app or voice commands, making it convenient to adjust brightness, color, and lighting modes without leaving your desk. The lamp incorporates energy-efficient LED technology, providing long-lasting illumination while saving on energy consumption. The Outon S1 Smart Floor Lamp adds a touch of elegance and modernity to your home office, creating a pleasant and inspiring environment for work or leisure. $110

FlexScreen

Looking to add a touch of fun and functionality to your home office? Look no further than FlexScreen. These innovative window screens are here to revolutionize your workspace. With their unique flexible design, installation is a breeze – simply flex them into place and enjoy the benefits.

via FlexScreen

FlexScreen is not your ordinary screen; it offers improved visibility, allowing natural light to flood your space while providing excellent ventilation. Say goodbye to cumbersome window screens that are difficult to clean or prone to damage. FlexScreen’s durable and sleek design is built to last, making maintenance a breeze. Plus, they are available in various sizes to fit your specific window dimensions. $65

Bougie Beach Candle Room and Linen Spray

Looking to liven up your home office with a touch of summer vibes? The Bougie Beach Candle Room and Linen Spray is here to transport you to a tropical paradise right in your workspace. With its Flamingo Beach scent, this spray fills the air with a refreshing blend of fruity notes and ocean breezes, instantly creating a relaxing and uplifting atmosphere.

via Bougie Beach

The compact and stylish bottle is easy to use, allowing you to quickly transform your surroundings with a few spritzes. Infuse your home office with the essence of a beach getaway and invigorate your workspace with the Bougie Beach Candle Room and Linen Spray. $12

EZVIZ H8 Pro Smart Home Camera

This smart camera offers advanced features that ensure security and convenience while adding a touch of sophistication to your workspace. With its high-resolution 3K video quality, you can enjoy crystal-clear footage, providing enhanced visibility and detail.

The H8 Pro also features a wide-angle lens, capturing a broader view of your surroundings, making it ideal for monitoring your home office or keeping an eye on your workspace while you’re away. Equipped with AI-powered human detection, the camera can intelligently differentiate between humans and other objects, sending you instant notifications when any motion is detected.

Furthermore, the H8 Pro supports two-way audio, enabling seamless communication with your colleagues or family members through the built-in microphone and speaker. Enhance the security and productivity of your home office while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a reliable and advanced surveillance solution. $150

Carved Circle Wireless Chargers

The Carved Circle Wireless Chargers not only power up your devices but also bring a playful element to your workspace. With their sleek circular design and beautiful patterns, they effortlessly blend style with practicality. The chargers are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and AirPods.

via Carved

Thanks to their fast-charging capability, you can quickly juice up your devices and stay productive throughout the day. Plus, the non-slip surface ensures that your devices stay securely in place. Upgrade your home office setup with the Carved Circle Wireless Chargers and enjoy the convenience of wireless charging in a delightful package. Discover the literally endless variety of designs and find the perfect charger for your workspace. $49