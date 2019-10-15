Here’s how to get a free Google Pixel 4 or save hundreds on one

Carriers and retailers are lined up with deals on the hot Google phone. Here's how you can save hundreds on the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

It’s Google Pixel 4 time. And that means Pixel 4 deals time, too.

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 4 is up for pre-sale, with general availability slated for October 24. For the 2019 flagship things get interesting as there are plenty of places to purchase the phone. This year marks the first time all major carriers are lined up to offer the device. And then there are also retailers, too.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, and are considering the Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL, you’re in luck. There are a bunch of different ways to save money on the handset or pick up free things in the process.

Here, we share a number of opportunities to get the best bang for your buck and snag some Pixel 4 deals. Check the various options below to see if you can put some cash back in your pocket or take home a free item with the purchase of the Google Pixel 4 and/or Pixel 4 XL.

Check the fine print at some of these locations as you might be able to double up on offers!

Pre-order Pixel 4 and get $100 to spend on accessories at the Google Store

Buy one Pixel 4 and get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free

Get a $200 prepaid MasterCard when switching to Verizon on Unlimited

Trade in an eligible phone and get up to $450

AT&T

TO BE DETERMINED

Get up to $300 off a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with qualified trade-in

Lease one Pixel 4, get a second Pixel 4 for free

Lease one Pixel 4 XL, get a second Pixel 4 XL for free