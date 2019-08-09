How to save big on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and even get a free one

Carriers and retailers are lined up with deals on the hot new Samsung phone

Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 is up for pre-sale, with general availability slated for late August. To say that’s there are plenty of places to purchase the phone is an understatement as all major carriers and a host of retailers are lined up to offer the device.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, and are considering the Galaxy Note 10, you’re in luck. There are a bunch of different ways to save money on the handset or pick up free things in the process.

Here, we share a number of opportunities to get the best bang for your buck. Check the various options below to see if you can put some cash back in your pocket or take home a free item with the purchase of the Galaxy Note 10. Some of these are ongoing deals and promotions while others are short-term incentives to lure you in with a pre-order.

Samsung

Get up to $600 off an Unlocked Galaxy Note 10 with enhanced trade-in values, plus up to $150 in instant credit toward eligible products

Pre-order to receive a Samsung.com credit of up to $100 for Galaxy Note 10 and up to $150 for Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Best promotions through carriers

Verizon

Buy one Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, get a Galaxy Note 10 free (or up to $950 off a second Galaxy device) or get $450 off Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10+ or Galaxy Note 10 with select trade-in on Unlimited

get $450 off Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10+ or Galaxy Note 10 with select trade-in on Unlimited Get a $200 prepaid MasterCard when switching to Verizon on Unlimited

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and get a $100 Samsung.com gift voucher

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and get a $100 Samsung.com gift voucher

AT&T

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or 10+ and get a Galaxy Note 10 free or $950 towards a second Galaxy Note 10+

Get a $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card with Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB, Note10+ 256GB, Note 10+ 512GB

T-Mobile

Get up to $300 off a Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ when you trade in an eligible device

EFFECTIVE AUGUST 23: Buy one Samsung Note 10 or 10+ and get a second Note 10 for free or up to $950 off Note 10+ when you add a new line

Sprint

Get up to $150 in Samsung cash when you pre-order the Galaxy Note 10

Lease the Galaxy Note 10 for $19.79/mo. or Note 10+ for $26.04/mo. (save 50%)

Best offers with retailers

Best Buy

Save up to $700 when you trade in a qualified phone and choose to pay for your Galaxy Note 10 in monthly payments

Get up to $600 in Best Buy gift cards with trade-in, and save up to $100 with activation on unlocked model

24 month financing on purchases of $649 and up with Best Buy Credit Card

BH Photo Video

Pre-order before 8/22 and get up to $150 in Samsung.com credit and up to $600 w/ trade-in + 6 months of Spotify free

Microsoft

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ from Microsoft and get up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Plus, get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free.

Sam’s Club

Buy and activate a Galaxy Note 10 and get a $200 Sam’s Club gift card, plus get up to $150 in Samsung Credit and 6 months of Spotify Premium for free