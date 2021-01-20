The best cases for your Google Pixel 4a (5G)

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a wonderful option for customers looking to get the most phone for their money, especially if 5G connectivity is a concern. The handset runs pure Android the way Google intends, features an excellent point and click camera experience, and is priced considerably lower than most other 5G devices.

For all the good that the phone is, none of it matters if the phone doesn’t work. To that end, you want to keep your beloved handset protected. If you need to pick up a new protective case for the Google Pixel 4a (5G), these are some of the best you’ll find.

Blu Element 2-in-1 Folio

Feel free to leave the wallet behind as this folio style allows for multiple credit cards and cash. It’s durable, stylish, and practical stuff and we love it. And best of all, it allows for easily attaching and removing the phone. Thanks, magnets! As low as $35.

MNML

Thin is is with this case. Seriously, this is about as thin of a protective layer you can find for your phone. It keeps your device guarded against scrapes and scratches yet adds almost zero thickness to your phone. Like a fraction of a millimeter. Pick it up in a handful of finishes, including frost. As low as $27.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Flexible, thin, and easy to grip, you’ll barely notice it’s there. That is until you knock it off the table. Not to worry, though, it’s tougher than you are. As low as $20.

Case-Mate ECO 94 Clear

Built using sustainable(plant-based) materials, this eco-friendly case can handle drops up to 10 feet. Completely clear, it lets you show off the color of your phone, too. As low as $20.

Tech 21 EvoCheck Smokey/Black

Sturdy and strong yet not overly bulky, this case will safeguard against drops up to 12 feet. With just the right bit of thickness along the edges, you’ll appreciate the added lip around the camera. The accent design looks cool regardless of which color phone you have. As low as $40.

Caseology Skyfall

Constructed of two layers, one is soft TPU material that’s soft yet protective, while the other is a hard polycarbonate bumper for the edges. The extra reinforcement will help should you drop your phone. Not that you’d ever do that. As low as $30.

Incipio Grip

Having a phone case that handles drops is nice, but we don’t really want to worry about that do we? This case has multidirectional grip along the edges so your handset doesn’t go tumbling out of hand. But, unless it’s falling more than 14 feet you shouldn’t stress. Oh, and there’s a lifetime guarantee behind it all. As low as $24.

Otterbox Commuter

Comprised of two pieces, the phone is surrounded by a synthetic rubber slipcover that’s bolstered by a polycarbonate shell. It’s thinner than it sounds, and doesn’t impact your wireless charging. Rest easy knowing you’ve got a lifetime warranty behind it. As low as $40.

Woodgraw

Constructed from 100% natural wood, this one-piece case has a rubber bumper around the edge and raised lip. Slim and light, it’s a durable case that looks unlike anything else you see on this list. Choose from a variety of designs and patterns that fit your style. As low as $40.

Speck Presidio ExoTech with Grips

Constructed from a single layer of soft-touch and no-slip material, this case is designed to meet military specifications for extreme durability. Bolstered by a lifetime warranty, it also has Microban antimicrobial protection against bacteria. Oh, and those raised grips make one-handed use a breeze. As low as $40.