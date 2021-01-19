The best cases for your Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a is one of the best all-around phones you can get for your mid-range money. It runs pure Android the way Google intends, features an excellent point and click camera experience, and is priced about half of what a flagship typically costs.

For all the good that the phone is, none of it matters if the phone doesn’t work. To that end, you want to keep your beloved handset protected. If you need to pick up a new protective case for the Google Pixel 4a, these are some of the best you’ll find.

Blu Element DropZone Rugged

Offered in a variety of colors, this case has shock-absorbing, impact-resistant protection against drops and scratches. Thick in all the right places, it’s thin where it matters most and still allows for wireless charging. As low as $35.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Flexible, thin, and easy to grip, you’ll barely notice it’s there. That is until you knock it off the table. Not to worry, though, it’s tougher than you are. As low as $20.

Urban Armor Gear Scout

This a great pick if you’re looking for top-notch protection with a minimal footprint. It’s constructed from a single piece of TPU material with MIL-STD 810G certification for drop protection; it utilizes texturized sides for improved grip so it doesn’t go tumbling when wet. Thanks to the internal honeycomb design, it’s equipped for impact absorption and yet it stays thin enough to allow for wireless charging. As low as $30.

Catalyst Impact Protection

Despite is light weight, this one is designed with a drop-proof rating of up to 9.9 feet. Raised bezels keep your screen and camera safe, no matter which side you put your phone down. The included wrist lanyard keeps your phone close at hand if you opt to attach it. And while it won’t win any beauty pageants, you’ll be at peace knowing the phone is safe. There’s also a special SIM and tool holder built right into the case. As low as $40.

Pela Compostable

Looking for style, security, and a bit of social consciousness? This case is an excellent choice and it comes in a variety of interesting colors. Built from from 100% compostable bioplastic elastomers, each case is soft and flexible, and features a textured grip that keeps the phone snug in hand. When you’re all done with your phone you can literally dispose of this case and not think twice. It will break back down into dirt and keep the ocean and environment safe. As low as $40.

Caseology Parallax

Available in a variety of colors, this one has military grade levels of protection. Compatible with wireless charging, it’s slim and secure and the patterned back provides a great ergonomic grip. As low as $25.

ESR Metal Kickstand

Soft and flexible, this case provides protection against bumps without adding unwanted thickness. The highlight, however, lets you prop your handset up in both portrait and landscape orientation so you can film Tik Tok videos or watch YouTube clips. As low as $30.

Speck Presidio ExoTech

Constructed from a single layer of soft-touch material, this case is designed to meet military specifications for drops. Bolstered by a lifetime warranty, it also has Microban antimicrobial protection against bacteria. As low as $30.

Poetic Revolution

With full 360-degree protection, this case has a sturdy back panel with a polycarbonate lip that houses a built-in screen protector. It’s a little on the bigger side, and it’s a tad tough to remove, but that just signals peace of mind to us. We’ve tried our to beat these cases up and they just don’t seem to budge. Bonus points for the built-in kickstand on the rear. As low as $17.

Otterbox Commuter

Comprised of two pieces, the phone is surrounded by a synthetic rubber slipcover that’s bolstered by a polycarbonate shell. It’s thinner than it sounds, and doesn’t impact your wireless charging. Rest easy knowing you’ve got a lifetime warranty behind it. As low as $40.