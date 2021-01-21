The best cases for your Google Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 is a terrific option for consumers seeking a high value proposition smartphone. It’s a great “bang for your buck” experience that runs the latest and greatest in Android and which features a stellar point and shoot auto camera experience. Toss in 5G connectivity and a suite of upper-end hardware, and you’re looking at one of our favorite devices.

For all the good that the phone is, none of it matters if the phone doesn’t work. To that end, you want to keep your beloved handset protected. If you need to pick up a new protective case for the Google Pixel 5, these are some of the best you’ll find.

Blu Element Armour 2X

Designed with drops in mind, this sleek case is constructed from two layers of shock-absorbing materials. Toss in a durable outer layer that’s scratch-proof and protective silver chrome buttons and it’s more stylish than others in its class. As low as $30.

Speck Presidio ExoTech

Constructed from a single layer of soft-touch material, this case is designed to meet military specifications for drops. Bolstered by a lifetime warranty, it also has Microban antimicrobial protection against bacteria. As low as $30.

Noreve Leather Case

Leave the wallet behind as this case provides spaces for credit cards or business cards. The protective leather wallet guards against scratches, dirt, dust, and even drops. It’s thin and light, yet professional looking and sturdy. Offered in a range of color options, you can customize yours with multiple options, including engraved logos. As low as $80.

BodyGuardz Carve

You picked out a pretty sharp looking phone, so why hide it under something boring? Let the color shine through and rest easy knowing you’ll be okay with drops or scuffs. The reinforced edges don’t add any extra thickness and we appreciate that. As low as $30.

Incipio Grip

Having a phone case that handles drops is nice, but we don’t really want to worry about that do we? This case has multidirectional grip along the edges so your handset doesn’t go tumbling out of hand. But, unless it’s falling more than 14 feet you shouldn’t stress. Oh, and there’s a lifetime guarantee behind it all. As low as $40.

Case-Mate Twinkle Ombre

While most phone cases completely obscure the color of your handset, this one has an ombre or gradient effect that shines and catches the eye. The reflect glitter bounces in the light and sparkles at every angle. As low as $40.

Caseology Legion

The flexible TPU case is strong enough to absorb shock and drops and the outer shell is designed to withstand scratches and scrapes. Thinner than it sounds, it allows for wireless charging and is backed by a lifetime warranty. As low as $30.

Tech21 Evo Clear

When showing off your phone’s finish and color is important, you turn to a clear case that won’t yellow over time. You get that here, plus a scratch-resistant finish that handles scratches and scuffs. On top of that, it will reduce microbes by up to 99%, something that’s all too helpful these days. As low as $40.

Vena vCommute

A terrific option for those who wish to leave the wallet or clutch behind, this case has a hidden card slot for IDs, credit cards, or transit cards. Designed with drops in mind, it can take a tumble up to 26 times from four feet. The built-in metal flap works great with magnetic car mounts and can also double as a kickstand. As low as $50.

Olixar ArmourDillo

Sturdy and stylish, the tough case reminds us of tire treads. That is to say it’s textured and easy to grip and that it takes dirt, dust, and debris in stride. The combination of inner TPU case and an outer impact-resistant exoskeleton helps this case punch above its weight class and price. Plus we dig that built-in kickstand which allows for watching of video on lunch breaks. As low as $13.