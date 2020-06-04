Best over-ear headphones (spring 2020)

Over-ear headphones are a style of headphones with large cups that cover the entire ear. They are ideal for people who look for depth and power in audio that comparably smaller in-the ear earphones cannot for surround sound and comfort for long periods of listening.

You’ll need a pair of these for playing on consoles/PC or listening to your TV/Streaming box that support Dolby. These are especially a must have for music if you are a composer/DJ/performer to hear every pitch/tone/note down to the ranges of their highs and lows.

If you are like us, you’ve already considered a pair of wireless earphones. With so many options, it becomes challenging and frustrating to choose the best. To help, we have listed the best wireless earbuds you can get today.

Best Over-Ear Headphones

The market is filled with tons of options, but only so many can be considered among the most elite. Our editorial team has gathered up the best over-ear headphones available in spring 2020.

Sony WH-1000XM3

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the only headphones where the downside is the heavier price tag. At $350 they’re not an impulse buy for sure. However, everything else makes up for it. Sound, battery, and comfort are damn near unbeatable.

One of the reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM3 stand out include via USB-C, so you can charge the phone with any modern Android smartphone cable.

The deeper comfort foam ear pads are better than their predecessor, making them more comfortable to wear for longer periods. If you have a long commute or like to dive into playlists for extended periods, you’ll appreciate that there’s no ear fatigue.

The inclusion of Sony’s Reality Sound tech lets you experience music with deep lossless output. Touch Controls and Effective Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) means you can get immersed in your music at an unparalleled level, Quick Attention and Ambient Sound Control also let you hear and reply to important cues without taking the headphones off.

The impressive 30 hour battery life means you can go days on end without charging the headphones. $350 at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose, long the king of sound in living rooms, does not disappoint with these headphones.They offer a sleek and compact design that’s minimal and clean, looking every bit like you’d imagine Bose would.

Padded ear cups make it easy for people to keep these on all day without discomfort, something that we appreciate when listening to hours of music on end. Speaking of which, there’s a 21 hour battery life; that’s three hours a day for a week before you need to plug in. Oh, and that carrying case charges them up for up to 40 additional hours.

The USB-C charging is a welcome feature if only because we can not worry about keeping a different cable on hand. Precise touch controls means you can effortlessly use the headphones with a single tap.

Rounding out the features are controllable noise cancellation, a four-mic system for excellent voice calls, and a first-of-its-kind augmented reality platform for audio in Bose AR. $400 at Bose.

V-Moda M-200

V-Moda is a company known more for its luxury, premium finishes, and durability. They often target DJs, podcasters, and gamers in the affluent category. There’s a distinctive, if not a little austere, design about them.

The V-Moda shine at delivering lossless audio quality spearheaded by 50mm drivers with neodynium magnets. So good is it that the headphones are certified as Hi-Res Audio.

The ear ups are large and comfortable; the exterior shell is a canvas of sorts where you can have a color or laser engraving to make yours unique. What’s more, they have a premium sweat resistant leather that allows for all-night gaming or DJ sessions. $350 at V-Moda.

Master & Dynamic MW65

Master & Dynamic, known for luxurious and premium design, has a growing line of headphones. They’re built with incredible quality, have a sophisticated appearance, and pack a whole array of features.

With up to 20 hours of battery life you’ll have no problem getting through a week’s worth of commutes and and workouts. And when it comes time to charging up, the USB C ensures it goes quickly and smoothly.

Other standout features we love include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), support for Aptx codecs, and Google Assistant via a dedicated button. Pick yours up in a variety of color options, all of which are snazzy and professional. $500 at Master & Dynamic

Sennheiser Momentum 3

These Sennheiser headphones are targeted toward audiophiles and commuters/travelers alike. With intuitive controls that work in a whole array of scenarios, you’ll find them helpful for taking business calls, chatting with a friend, or laying low with a playlist.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 support Bluetooth 5.0 but have the option to go wired via 3.5mm headphone jack. The 17 hour battery is plenty generous but plugging in allows for unlimited listening.

Because the city street is different from the school library, three different noise cancellation modes let you find the precise listening experience based on environments.

Thanks to baked-in TILE technology you’ll not have trouble locating the headphones when it’s time to pack your bag or head out for the weekend. $400 at Sennheiser.

House of Marley Exodus

House of Marley Exodus headphones are built from wood and aluminum that are not only durable, but they’re socially responsible. It doesn’t hurt that they’re fashionable as well.

The Exodus are the House of Marley flagship product and offer up 30 hours of playtime per charge. With Bluetooth 5.0 and USB charging they have rotating and folding ear cups with 50mm drivers.

We found these headphones to be soft and inviting and each time we put them on felt like slipping on a pair of brand new socks and shoes. Even longer listening sessions were enjoyable with no fatigue on the temples, ears, or crown of the head. $199 at House of Marley.

Bowers & Wilkins PX5

The Bowers & Wilkins PX5 are light and compact pair of headphones that deliver a surprisingly robust audio experience. That’s largely due, of course, to the precisely tuned 35mm drivers.

Theses headphones pack a battery that last for up to 25 hours on a single charge; just 15 minutes on a charger adds up to five hours of playback.

One of the more simple features we appreciate is that you can pause music by simply lifting the earcup away from your head. Put it back down and it resumes. Perfect for dealing with those people who just can’t seem to leave you alone.

Sold in Space Grey and Blue options, the design is inspired by sports cars and features woven carbon fiber. $300 at Bowers & Wilkins.