These budget friendly phone plans are $15 or less

Look, we get it, things are pretty hectic right now and there’s plenty of uncertainty to go around. And whether you’re working from home, laid off, or just worried about the future, money is likely a major concern in your household.

As we start to dial down spending and cut out things we don’t need, cell phones and rate plans could be part of the conversation.

We’ve already seen that many people don’t care to spend upwards of $1,000 or more for a phone. What about ongoing monthly bills? Are there better options? Can you save money and still get everything you need? Yes, you most certainly can.

The following are rate plans which cost just $15 per month — or less. While they might not be the right option for your needs, one of them could be what helps keep a loved one connected.

If you have an existing phone that you’ve got lying around, you can pair it with one of these carriers. You can also buy a phone from them, too. Then again, if you’re really trying to save money, perhaps buy a used phone from a place such as Swappa.

AT&T Network

AT&T Prepaid ($15) – Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB high-speed data (Limited Time)

Consumer Cellular ($15) – 250 minutes

Cricket Wireless ($15) – Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB high-speed data (Limited Time)

FreedomPop ($0) – 200 minutes, 500 texts, 200MB data

Verizon Network

Twigby ($15) – Unlimited talk, text, and 3GB high-speed data (Promotional offer for six months)

US Mobile ($14) – Unlimited talk, text

XFinity ($12) – Unlimited talk, text, 1GB high-speed data

T-Mobile Network

Sprint Network

Republic Wireless ($15) – Unlimited talk, text

Tello ($14) – Unlimited talk, text, 4GB high-speed data (Promotional offer with double data)

TextNow ($0) – Unlimited talk, text

Ting ($15) – Unlimited talk and text (Limited Time)

Keep in mind that things can change any time. Some of the aforementioned options have predetermined expiration dates; other plans may show up along the way.

Featured image via Needpix