The best Android phones available at AT&T Prepaid

Here's where you should be spending your money at AT&T Prepaid.

AT&T is one of the largest wireless network providers in the US, serving nearly 100 million subscribers. While most readers are familiar with the tier-one player, it also offers its own prepaid service, too.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at AT&T Prepaid today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

It’s worth pointing out that you can use any standard AT&T smartphone. Moreover, you can purchase an unlocked phone from your favorite retailer or handset maker.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Junior flagship

You don’t have to buy last year’s Galaxy to save a few bucks. The Galaxy A series packs all of the features that consumers find important without the frilly extras, saving you hundreds of dollars in the process.

Here, you get a large 6.9-inch display, rear quad-camera configuration, and massive battery. Further, it runs Android 10 and boasts an octa-core processor, 6GB memory, and a generous 128GB internal storage capacity.

Shop Samsung Galaxy A51 at AT&T Prepaid

Nokia 3.1A

Android as it’s Intended

Nokia does a wonderful job of presenting excellent hardware with an unadulterated version of Android. This phone treads somewhere between entry-level and mid-range but should handle the needs of most users.

Key features here include a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an 8-megapixel camera, and all-day 2990mAh battery.

Shop Nokia 3.1A at AT&T Prepaid

AT&T Radiant Core

First-time Buyers

If you’re starting out with a smartphone for the first time, you have no idea as to what you truly need. Why drop hundreds of dollars on something only to find out it’s more than you want or use?

Priced about as cheap as it gets, the Radiant Core is your way of dipping your toes into the pool without risk of buyer’s guilt. And while it doesn’t pack all that much in the area of hardware, the software is optimized specifically around it.

Shop AT&T Radiant Core at AT&T Prepaid