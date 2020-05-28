Best true wireless earbuds (Spring 2020)

We live in the age of wireless technology, where almost every item can be operated without a wire. With wireless technology on the rise, it comes as no surprise that truly wireless earbuds have become a staple.

Such earphones are used by everyone across the globe, from fitness fanatics to call center employees, to gamers to businessmen, and people who want to watch different movies without disturbing each other.

Benefits of Wireless Earbuds

There are many benefits to using wireless earbuds.

Easy access to your earphones

Convenient to use

Easy to pair up with your device

Stylish, classy, and sophisticated

Best True Wireless Earbuds

If you are like us, you’ve already considered a pair of wireless earphones. With so many options, it becomes challenging and frustrating to choose the best. To help, we have listed the best wireless earbuds you can get today.

The market is filled with tons of options; here is a list of the best wireless earbuds available on the market.

Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t are great earbuds that are designed to fit and make all-day wear comfortable. These earbuds are perfect for listening to your favorite music and answer calls without any disturbances.

The best thing about these earbuds is that they can last for 7.5 hours on a single charge. The earbuds have an IP55 rating, meaning that it offers protection from water and dust. It enables you to use them in any weather condition. And with just one touch, you can have access to the voice assistant.

These are priced right in the middle of the pack here but come heavy with the features. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded pair of true wireless earbuds on the market, especially at this price. $180 at Jabra

Apple AirPods Pro

Perhaps the line most responsible for the onslaught of wireless earbuds we see today, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great example of design. Whether you’re looking to take calls or host remote meetings on your laptop or want to listen to a pumping playlist on a workout, these are a popular choice for many.

The Active Noise Cancellation blocks out the ambient noises from your environments so you can focus on what matters most. And if that means getting a solid pump or working up a sweat, that’s cool, too. These are IPX4 rated against water and sweat so go ahead and do you.

Battery life is rated at around 4.5 hours per charge with the carrying case adding 3-4 times the juice. When it comes time to charging up, plug them in or put them on a Qi wireless charger. $250 at Apple

Google Pixel Buds 2

The new and improved Google Pixel Buds 2 earbuds deliver immersive and clear sound. An excellent feature of the earbuds is that the audio automatically adapts the volume according to your surroundings. These earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for everyone.

With the Google Pixel Buds 2, you can get 5 hours of use in a single charge. The best feature of Google Pixel Buds 2 is that you can easily find them when you lose it using the Find My Device. The earbuds are available in four colors including Orange, White, Mint, and Black. $180 at Google Store

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus

Available in a wide range of colors, MW07 Plus is one of the best true wireless earbuds. The new earbuds are designed to deliver exceptional sound experience. The battery time of the earbuds is three times better than most other earbuds.

It features Active Noise-Cancelling mode that will allow you to listen to music and lose yourself to the sound. And the Ambient Listening mode enhances your listening experience in a way that balances your environment without letting too much in. These lightweight and slim earbuds come with a durable and highly stylish finish. $300 at Master & Dynamic

Sony WF-1000XM3

One of the best earbuds on the list is WF-1000XM3 by Sony. These earbuds come with excellent noise cancellation feature. It is capable of limiting outside noise along with offering exceptional quality sound. Sony WF 1000XM3 has a sleek and classy look that will look outstanding. Equipped with powerful driver units, the earbuds deliver expansive and rich sound. These are truly wireless earbuds that come with an ergonomic fit, so you can wear them comfortably throughout the day.

Whether you want to listen to songs, answer calls, or watch TV shows, these earbuds have a long-lasting battery. $230 at Sony

Libratone Track Air Plus

Another great wireless earbuds available on the market is Libratone Track Air Plus. These earbuds are designed to deliver rich, clear, and expansive sound. Comes with an excellent noise-canceling feature, it is equipped with tons of innovative and intuitive features.

The earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, making it suitable for workouts. These are truly wireless earbuds as they can easily sync with Bluetooth of your device. The sound will stop automatically when you are not wearing them. $200 at Libratone

JBL Reflect Flow

JBL Reflect Flow earbuds have an ergonomic fit that will be comfortable for all-day wear. These earbuds have IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning you can go through the toughest workout without worrying about them. The JBL Reflect Flow comes in different colors like Teal, Green, Black, and Blue.

Besides this, these earbuds have Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes enabling you to talk without taking out your earphones. The 5.8mm driver delivers high-quality sound for you to enjoy your favorite songs. $150 at JBL