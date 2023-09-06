Turn Up the Fun: Our Picks for Unforgettable Backyard Parties and BBQs

Alright, party animals and grill gurus, listen up. We’re about to kick your backyard bashes and BBQs up a notch with a curated collection that’s hotter than your charcoal grill on a summer Sunday.

But hey, before you start wondering if we’re here to crown the “ultimate spatula” or the “supreme speaker,” hold onto your apron strings. This roundup isn’t about the absolute best; it’s about what’s got our editors buzzing.

From tech that’ll light up your open-air soirées to a few non-electronic surprises that’ll make your gatherings legendary, we’ve sifted through the sizzle and smoke to bring you the stuff that’s got us nodding in approval.

So, grab a cold one, kick back in your sun lounger, and let’s dive into the eclectic world of backyard party and BBQ essentials that’ll have your friends saying, “Where did you find this stuff?”

Eve Flare

Wireless Ambiance

Step into a world of vibrant illumination with the Eve Flare – your portable party powerhouse that’s here to make your space dazzle and dance! With the tap of your phone, transform your room into a kaleidoscope of hues that groove to your vibes. But wait, there’s more – this luminary genius is as flexible as your dance moves. Indoors or outdoors, its water-resistant charm means the party never stops, no matter where you are.

Oh, and did we mention it’s cordless? Say goodbye to socket tango; the Eve Flare rocks a built-in battery that delivers up to 6 hours of pure luminous euphoria. Sync it with your favorite tunes, and voila! Instant party ambiance that syncs beats and lights for a sensory spectacle.

With the Eve app, you’re the master of ceremonies – choose from a stunning spectrum of colors to set the mood, or let it groove to your music, transforming your space into a dance floor. And because it’s rechargeable via wireless induction, the party never stops.

So, whether you’re chilling in a cozy corner or throwing the most epic bash, the Eve Flare is your secret to unleashing the light fantastic. $100

Traeger Wood Pellets

Flavor for Days

via Traeger

Toss out those ordinary charcoal bags, and enter the flavorful world of Traeger Wood Pellets. These little powerhouses of pure wood magic are your ticket to grill greatness. Crafted from the finest hardwoods, they infuse your barbecue sessions with rich, smoky flavors that’ll leave your taste buds dancing. Whether you’re sizzling up some juicy steaks or slow-smoking tender ribs, these pellets are your secret weapon.

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. Traeger Wood Pellets come in an array of delectable flavors, from the bold and robust hickory to the subtly sweet applewood. Each variety offers a unique taste adventure, letting you tailor your grilling experience to perfection.

So, why settle for ordinary when you can elevate your grilling game to extraordinary? Embrace the smoky symphony of flavors with Traeger Wood Pellets and take your backyard barbecue to the next level. Your taste buds will thank you, and your guests will keep coming back for more. $20

Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Sounds

Turn your shower time into a concert with the Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker! This waterproof wonder isn’t just any speaker; it’s your ticket to singing your heart out under the cascading water. Equipped with a powerful suction cup, it clings to your shower wall, so you can groove to your favorite tunes hands-free.

Equipped with a robust suction cup, it securely attaches to any smooth pool surface, ensuring the music keeps flowing while you make waves. But it’s not just about getting wet – the AquaEase delivers booming sound that cuts through the poolside splashes. Its compact design packs a sonic punch, making it the life of the party. You can easily control the playlist, crank up the volume, or even answer calls, all without leaving the pool.

So, why settle for ordinary poolside vibes when you can have an unforgettable aquatic bash? Take your pool parties to the next level with the Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker. It’s time to splash, dance, and celebrate – your pool, your music, your epic party! $40

DEENO X1500 1500W Portable Power Station

Power for the People

Power up your backyard parties and barbecues like never before with the DEENO X1500 1500W Portable Power Station! With its impressive 1500W output, it’s more than capable of keeping your projector projecting, lights shining, and music thumping well into the night.

Don’t fret about cords and cables; the X1500 boasts a variety of outlets, including AC, DC, and USB ports, ensuring all your devices and appliances stay charged and running. Plus, its ultra-portable design means you can take the party anywhere, from your backyard to the great outdoors.

So why settle for lackluster outdoor gatherings when you can amp up the fun with the DEENO X1500 1500W Portable Power Station? Grab yours now and let the good times roll with uninterrupted power, wherever your adventure takes you. Elevate your parties, elevate your life! $699

MEATER Board

When Presentation Matters

via MEATER

Cue the sizzle. This isn’t just any cutting board; it’s the superstar of surfaces, designed to handle the heat of the moment and keep your meats juicy and your party vibes red-hot.

Say goodbye to messy mix-ups and hello to culinary choreography. With dedicated zones for slicing, dicing, and yes, flaunting your perfectly cooked cuts, this board takes the chore out of carving. But that’s not all – it’s reversible, like a double-sided superhero cape. Flip it over and let your veggies take the spotlight, creating a symphony of flavors that’ll have your guests coming back for encores.

Crafted for both function and flair, the MEATER Board isn’t a boring old block of wood or cutting board. No, it’s your ticket to mastering the art of barbecue presentation. We’re talking Instagram-worthy platters, mouthwatering spreads, and culinary creations that’ll have your friends asking for your secret sauce.

So, if you’re ready to dial up your backyard parties and barbecue game, the MEATER Board is your trusty sidekick. Wave goodbye to mediocre cutting boards and embrace the world of culinary showmanship. $130

Sylvox Waterproof Outdoor TV

All-Weather Game Days and Gaming

Elevate your backyard entertainment with the Sylvox Waterproof Outdoor TV. Whether it’s movie nights under the stars, epic game-day gatherings, or binge-watching your favorite shows, your outdoor oasis is better with a weatherproof television.

This TV isn’t just water-resistant; it’s completely waterproof. Rain or shine, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear, vibrant visuals, thanks to its 4K Ultra HD display and anti-glare technology. No squinting, no glare – just pure outdoor entertainment.

With built-in streaming apps and easy connectivity, you can access your favorite content hassle-free. Plus, the Sylvox TV is optimized for partial-sun environments, ensuring that no matter where you place it, you’ll get the best view.

Ready to bring your backyard to life? The Sylvox Waterproof Outdoor TV is your ticket to unforgettable outdoor parties, barbecues, and movie nights. $1300

Swimply

No Pool? No Problem!

Gone are the days of scrambling for a pool venue or dealing with crowded public spaces. With Swimply, you get exclusive access to stunning pools, each with its own unique charm. You can see it, right? Your guests enjoying a refreshing dip under the sun, sipping on cool drinks, and dancing to your favorite tunes – all in the privacy of a beautiful pool setting.

With more than 10,000 privately owned backyard spaces to choose from, it’s like having an Airbnb for your pool needs.

Say goodbye to the same old summer routine and dive into a whole new world of poolside fun. With Swimply, your backyard transforms into your very own private oasis. Rent out pools by the hour, inviting friends and family to soak up the sun, splash around, and create memories that’ll last a lifetime.

Get ready to be the host with the most as you turn ordinary gatherings into extraordinary events. Imagine the thrill of having a stunning pool just steps away, without the upkeep or the crowd. Swimply lets you choose from a variety of pools, each offering a unique vibe – whether it’s a serene escape, a tropical paradise, or a chic lounge scene.

MOKiN 300W Portable Power Station

Budget-friendly Battery Source

This compact dynamo packs a punch with 300 watts of power, ready to keep your devices running and your festivities booming.

Picture this: you’re hosting the ultimate backyard barbecue, but you’re worried about your gadgets running out of juice. Fear not, because with MOKiN, you can power up your speakers, lights, and even your blender to whip up those refreshing summer cocktails.

Now, let’s talk work. Whether you’re working remotely or enjoying a change of scenery with your laptop, this power station is your trusty sidekick. Charge your laptop, phone, and other devices, ensuring you stay productive and connected no matter where you set up your mobile office.

With MOKiN, you’ve got the power to party and work, all in one sleek package. Don’t miss out on the ultimate backyard companion and work buddy. $260

Heat It

Treat Bug Bites and Bee Stings

via Heat It

Heat-It is an atypical phone accessory for dealing with the annoyance of bug bites. This ingenious device may be small, but it packs a punch when it comes to alleviating pain and itching caused by those pesky insect encounters. It’s not just a gadget; it’s your trusty sidekick for all outdoor adventures and activities.

Say farewell to the relentless itching and discomfort that bug bites often bring. Heat-It delivers precise, targeted heat to the affected area, providing quick relief. No more endless scratching or searching for that elusive itch cream – this little USB-C unit (or iPhone) has got your back.

It’s perfect for soothing the pain of itchy insect bites with customizable settings for different users. Keep it on a keychain and be ready all summer long or toss it in your first-aid kit when you head outdoors. $40

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light

Preventative Pest Measures

via Thermacell

Tired of those uninvited buzzing guests crashing your backyard shindigs? Enter the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light, your new party-saving superhero! This nifty device isn’t just a mosquito repeller; it’s also your ambient glow light, setting the mood for your alfresco soirees.

Say goodbye to pesky bug sprays and sticky lotions. The Thermacell Repeller creates a mosquito-free zone of protection, keeping those bloodsuckers at bay. It’s like having your personal force field against the winged nuisances.

But wait, there’s more! This device also doubles as an elegant glow light, adding an enchanting ambiance to your outdoor gatherings. Whether it’s a barbecue, a romantic dinner under the stars, or a chill night with friends, this repeller does double duty in style.

So, why let mosquitoes ruin your outdoor fun? Grab the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light, and let the good times glow on. Don’t invite the bugs; invite this fantastic gadget to your next party. $50

TableTopics

Conversation Starters for All

via TableTopics

Looking to add some sizzle to your next backyard bash? Say hello to TableTopics, the ultimate conversation starter for your outdoor gatherings! It’s not just a set of cards; it’s your ticket to memorable moments and endless laughs.

Before you know it it will be you and your friends gathered around the grill, sipping drinks, and now, thanks to TableTopics, engaging in hilarious, thought-provoking, and downright entertaining conversations. These cards are like your personal party wizards, conjuring up discussions that’ll keep everyone hooked.

But that’s not all. TableTopics are designed to spark creativity and connect people. With topics ranging from “What’s your favorite summer memory?” to “If you could have any superpower, what would it be?” these cards bring a dose of fun to your barbecues that’s hard to beat.

So, if you’re tired of the same old small talk, grab TableTopics and ignite the fire of fantastic conversation at your next backyard party. Elevate your gatherings from mundane to magnificent with these conversation game-changers! $25