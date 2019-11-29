10 Black Friday deals you shouldn’t miss

Look, we get it. Black Friday is here and there is no shortage of discounts, promotions, or offers to choose from. This is the best time of year to buy gifts for friends, family, loved ones, co-workers, and others. It’s also a great time to snag something cool for yourself and save a bunch of money.

We’ve got a handful of really awesome buys that can be had which feature extra savings. Below are ten accessories and devices you should consider this weekend.

The code is the key!

Use coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout and you’ll get an extra 20% off the already great prices. And it’s not the stuff below, either. Feel free to use it anywhere in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds – $14.39

Free yourself from cable clutter and enjoy your music in crisp Bluetooth 5.0 sound with the AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds. Sleek, compact, and impressively powerful, AirSounds are designed to put out crisp wireless audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge.

Stick them back inside the included charging case, and you can tap into an extra 8 hours of music/talk time. AirSounds sport an ergonomic design for supreme listening comfort whether you’re on the bus or the treadmill, and auto pairing makes for even faster setup when you’re on the move.

HomeSpot Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $23.99

This rugged, weather-proof speaker was built to keep up with your adventures. It deflects dust, dirt, and water – and is coated with a rubberized surface that you’ll feel comfortable bringing camping, rafting, and beyond. Best of all, this speaker truly delivers powerful sound that will fill even outdoor spaces with impressive audio.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones – $55.99

The HyperSonic headphones feature the exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine, tuned to popular HD streaming services by Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora — all completely wirelessly.

Engineered to take on the urban jungle, you can wear these headphones comfortably 24/7, regardless of the weather. They flow wherever you go with pillow-soft ear-tips that drown out the external noise and let you focus on the music, while the form-hugging sport ear-hooks eliminate ear fatigue.

iPM 350ml Music Playing Colorful Air Purification Humidifier – $20

Keep your air clean and fresh with this Air Purification Humidifier. With a capacity of 350ml, this device keeps the air you breathe moist for up to 3 hours in a single charge. While it purifies the air, it also lights up with a beautiful color and plays ambient music. It’s your perfect functional and aesthetic home decor.

Measuring 5″ in height, you can also take this portable humidifier with you to take the fresh mist wherever you go. Carry at any time, go out without worry, and keep your mood is at ease with iPM 350ml Music Playing Colorful Air Purification Humidifier.

Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds – $63.20

Designed for your fast-paced lifestyle, these Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds save you the hassle of repetitive charging with their unbelievable 150-hour battery life. You can literally listen to Hi-Fi engineered sound 24/7.

With a 100% IP67 waterproof rating, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere! They feature an ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, detecting your device from up to 30 feet away and pairing instantly. These sleek earphones come in an ergonomic design with a uniquely designed extended ear canal tube for optimal fit. Enjoy functionality and comfort with Kharbon!

Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker – $15.99

Rock and roll to the beat of this Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker! This solo speaker may look small but it produces as clear and powerful sound as any larger speaker. It comes in a solid and metallic look that is great for any setting and decor at your home, office, pool, picnic spot, and more!

Simply connect this speaker to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music. It comes with a built-in mic and a lanyard to take it with you anywhere you go.

NuForce BE Sport 3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $29.59

Stay motivated when you’re pushing yourself to the limits with the BE Sport3 Bluetooth in-ear headphones. With high-quality AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs and patented SpinFit TwinBlades, these earphones deliver superior sound quality from your device while staying secured to your ears even during vigorous workouts.

Each earphone contains a magnet to connect the left and right sides for convenient tangle-free storage. It also makes it easier to wear around your neck without fear of losing it.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger – $67.99

Commute, hit the gym, jog around town, and more in style with the PaMu Slide in-ear headphones. Ergonomically designed, these earphones stay in your ears no matter how much you jostle them. They boast a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 tech to give you powerful sound with extra bass.

With outstanding battery life, they charge fast and last for up to 60 hours of playtime with the included charging case (which also conveniently doubles as a wireless phone charger.) Enjoy your favorite playlists or podcasts on the go, rain or shine, with an IPX6 water-resistance that keeps your headphones protected from rain, water, and sweat.

TR9 True Wireless Headphone With Charging Case – $27.99

Tailored to fit your busy lifestyle, 1Voice brings you the TR9 True Wireless Headphones. These earphones use the most cutting-edge Bluetooth technology paired with quality, precision craftsmanship to create some of the smallest and most lightweight earphones possible.

They’re ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears so you can go for a jog, hit the gym, or navigate your daily commute without having to worry about them falling out. Each earphone has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic so that they can work independently or when paired together.

WRAPS Talk Wearable Headphones with Mic – $13.59

WRAPS Talk anti-tangle in-ear headphones may look like an ordinary set of headphones, but they have a hidden and convenient feature, transforming into a fashionable bracelet!

Instead of storing your headphones in your bag or pocket when you’re finished with them, simply wrap the braided cable around your wrist and lock in place. WRAPS patented technology allows them to fit any wrist size securely.

With an impressive 10mm dynamic driver, these earphones deliver awesome, uncompromised sound. Time wasted untangling your in-ear headphones can be better spent listening to the music you love!