Got a book idea? This $29 bundle teaches you how to write, self-publish, and earn from it

You’ve been told countless times that you have a voice and that you ought to write a book. That’s sounds great and all, but how do you get started? Maybe you’ve already drafted up some ideas in Google Docs and just need pointed in the right direction.
How do you see your book through to its destination? Where to self-publish? How to make sure people find it? And… how to make money?
The answer to these, and many other questions, can be found in the eBook Self-Publishing Bundle. Offered in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, it’s a 12-piece bundle of help and tools for aspiring authors.
Over one dozen courses, you’ll be learn practical skills to help convert your thoughts and ideas into a legitimate, published book. What’s more, it helps the stuff that comes after you’re done writing, including guidelines for self-publishing, getting your content into the Amazon Kindle environment, and how to get paid for your written work.
The eBook Self-Publish Courses Include:
- How To Write A Book In Two Weeks (a $199 value)
- Kindle Publishing Income Streams (a $199 value)
- Kindle Publishing eBook Selling (a $199 value)
- The Four Week Self Publishing System (a $199 value)
- Amazon Kindle Best Seller (a $199 value)
- Create Your First Kindle Book (a $199 value)
- Becoming A Writer (a $199 value)
- How To Write A Book (a $199 value)
- How You Can Become An Epic And Prolific Writer (a $199 value)
- The 7 Best Ways To Get Paid As A Writer (a $199 value)
- Write A Great How-To Book Fast (a $199 value)
- Fiction Writing: Write and Publish Your First Novel (a $199 value)
A nearly $2,400 value, you can get all the know-how you need to self-publish and never depend on a traditional publisher again for only $29. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store now and pick this up at a 98 percent discount!