Quick books: Read more in less time with 12-min summary app

Have you ever wished that you could plug into The Matrix and absorb knowledge at a break-neck pace? While the tools don’t exist to learn Kung Fu in a matter of seconds, it is possible to take in a full book inside of a break at work.

Called 12min, this app gives you access to hundreds of “micro books” in both text and narrative format. As you might suspect, it condenses books into concise but comprehensive synopses that take just 12 minutes.

With a premium subscription, you’ll have access to 30 new titles each month which can be read anywhere and everywhere — even without a data connection. All you have to do is carve out 12 minutes. Commuting? Waiting at the dentist? Cleaning up the kitchen? Take in a full book!

Why 12min micro books?

Capture the best ideas from nonfiction books

Develop new skills for your personal or professional life

Discover new patterns and tendencies, with the best authors

Listen everywhere! Subway, car or even during your morning run. Use this spare time to learn!

If you have a title in mind, search for it in the extensive library. Can’t find it? Send a request to the 12min team and they’ll add it. Once you find the micro book(s) you like, you can enjoy it via text or audio format.

It’s awesome stuff to be sure, but don’t take our word for it. Check out the reviews in the Google Play Store and you’ll see it has a nearly perfect score with more than 18,000 reviews.

