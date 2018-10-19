Save 25% on 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

As great as our smartphones tend to be they often don’t come with decent headphones. Heck, some models font even include headphones or earphones in the box. If you’re at all serious about your music, you’ll want to get something worthwhile. Perhaps something like the 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones.

As our Deal of the Day, these headphones have been expertly tuned by a Grammy-winning sound engineer. Moreover, they’re the first of their kind to be be THX Certified. They’re extremely comfortable, offer exceptional sound, and have received very high marks across the board.

Features

Diamond-like carbon dynamic driver + 3 balanced armatures deliver unsurpassed dynamic power & definition

Streamlined aluminum sound chamber w/ perfected ergonomics ensures exceptional comfort & noise isolation

Intelligent controls let you control volume, change tracks, & make crystal clear calls w/ the microphone

Four drivers in each ear are dedicated to silky highs, detailed mids, & deep bass

45º oblique angled ear fittings naturally match your ear canals for a secure fit & an intimate soundstage

High frequency range extends to 40,000Hz, giving music an incredible range of elements

Tangle-resistant & tough thanks to a Kevlar core cable

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 25% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $149.99 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!