A lifetime 1TB Starchive cloud backup is yours for just $97

Out of curiosity, where do you keep your music, important photos, and documents? Please tell us that you’re not storing it in one place.

Smart people backup files on a hard drive or in the cloud. Really smart people keep things in a variety of spots. Google Drive and Google Photos are convenient and really helpful, and might be the first place you think of, but they’re not without potential problems or hiccups.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, or buying an external hard drive, consider the following deal.

How would you like a lifetime account with 1TB (terabyte) of cloud-based storage for the price of date night dinner? It’s accessible anywhere you are, secure as hell, and comes with a host of friendly features. Indeed, the promotion we have on Starchive is impossible to resist.

With this lifetime of 1TB of storage, the plan offers up an incredibly affordable place to house your media and files. And it’s not just the things from your desktop PC, either. It’s also mobile friendly and just as convenient.

Features

Automated file curation leveraging AI

Powerful search with custom fields, auto tags, and data probing

Unlimited file sharing with no file size limits

Unlimited collections for fast access to commonly used files

Post directly to social media platforms from Starchive’s mobile app

Preview and playback on virtually any file type

Unlimited access to storage and pay only for the storage you use

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Starchive Cloud backup plan for only $96.99 through the AG Deals Store. We’re not exaggerating about how much of a bargain this is, either. Go check! You’d be paying about $20 per month if you went through Starchive.

Other Options

Alternatively, you can purchase a personal plan of 500GB for just $29. It, too, is a lifetime account and a massive discount on its normal price. And somewhere in the middle is the 1TB plan which is yours for a mere $39.

