Just $50, these wireless headphones have 12-hour battery life

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. Once we were accustomed to cutting the physical cord, we found it hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. To us, Bluetooth is the way to go.

Our deal for today is the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones which deliver an audio experience that is crisp, immersive, and 100% wireless. Actually, you can plug them in, too, if that’s your bag. Either way you use ’em, they’re yours with a 75% discount today.

With up to 12 hours of playback, you’ll have more than enough to get you to and from school or work for a full week. And, when it’s time to charge up, it’s only three hours!

Features

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth audio for up to 12 hours on a single charge

Connect via Bluetooth or the 3.5 mm jack

Eliminate 90% of outside sound while you listen

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Normally priced around $199.99, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a discount of 75% off! That’s right, these can be yours for only $49.99 for a limited time.

