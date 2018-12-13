This 2-in-1 Smart Plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, just $20

If you’ve ever thought about smartening up your home, but don’t quite know where to start, we’ve got a suggestion. Dip your toes into the connected home waters by making your wall outlets smart.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The 2-in-1 Smart Plug from Syncwire is currently offered for just $20 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store and is the perfect starter accessory. In essence, it turns one wall outlet into two, and gives them new levels of control.

Once you’ve got this in place you can use your voice to turn off the Christmas tree. Or, set it up to automatically turn off the plug that your lamp uses. It’s controlled by an app or through voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. What’s more, you can also set it up with IFTTT and create rules.

The possibilities are seemingly endless when it comes to using smart plugs. Not only can you do fun, interesting, and convenient things, but you can also help cut down on your electric bill, too.

Syncwire 2-in-1 Smart Plug

Control multiple devices in a confined area via remote or voice control using the Smart Life app or Alexa or Google Assistant devices

Use individually or in groups

Create a schedule to automatically turn your appliances on & off to better manage energy

Create a group to control multiple devices w/ a single button

Share the plug w/ family & friends via app

Set up fast w/ your WiFi network — no subscription or hub required

Stack in a single outlet without blocking another thanks to the sleek, compact design

One of the best parts about the 2-in-1 Smart Plug is that you can stack it on a standard wall outlet. This turns your two old-fashioned plugs into four, independently operating and smart plugs.

See Also

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Syncwire 2-in-1 Smart Plug for $19.99 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Or, get an even better deal and grab two of them for just $37.99!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!