Just $38, this wireless charger sanitizes your phone

We’ve entered into a new time, one where cleanliness has become much more important. We’re washing our hands more often, staying away from people, and sanitizing everything we touch.

There’s one item, though that is easily overlooked by a lot of people — and it’s one we all carry around. We’re talking about our cell phones, of course.

Think about it: your phone goes everywhere, touches your hands all day, and sits flush against your face. When was the last time you cleaned your phone, let alone sanitized it?

If you stop by the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, you’ll find a great offer on a 2-in-1 wireless charger. Designed to recharge all of the handsets with wireless charging, it pulls double duty as a sanitizer. That’s right, it uses UV light to sterilize your beloved phone.

The device can also sterilize other small items like earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more.

Compatible with various smartphones

Independent coil, stable magnetic field, 80% conversion rate

Automatic power off after full charge, low-temperature operation throughout,

Built-in MCU & IC chip provide eight-layer protection

Intelligently identify items that cannot be charged & only provide sterilization

Separate switch design for sterilization lamp, three gear control.

Support QI wireless charging& 5W general charge, Android 10W fast charge

Availability

Priced just $37.99 right now, it’s 15% off the normal retail price. Purchase yours today and enjoy free shipping!

