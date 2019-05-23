This limited time deal preps you for CompTIA certification for less than $27

Access more than 200 hours of training for next to nothing!

CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations.

CompTIA it enables pros to be more successful with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources. and the ability to connect with like-minded, leading IT industry experts.

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. CompTIA certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

When you show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt, that employer knows that you not only have the IT skills to do the job, but you also have a commitment to your career to continue learning.

If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you would be wise to go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today. Head there and you’ll find a damn good deal on the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. Worth thousands of dollars, we can get it to you for less than $28 right now.

Included in the bundle are some twelve categories spanning topics such as Linux+, Network+, A+, CySA+, and much more. All told there are more than 200 hours of education across the bundle.

Features

Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102 ($195 value)

Advanced Security Practitioner CASP CAS-003 ($195 value)

PenTest PT0-001 ($195 value)

CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst) ($195 value)

Security+ SY0-501 ($195 value)

Network+ N10-007 ($195 value)

A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002 ($195 value)

IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 ($399 value)

Mobility+ MB0-001 ($399 value)

Cloud Essentials CLO-001 ($299 value)

Cloud+ ($299 value)

Linux+ XKO-002 ($672 value)

Where to Buy

Normally valued around $3,400, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $27.60 right now. How, you ask? Simply add it to your cart and then use the promo code WEEKEND60 for a 60% coupon off the already awesome price of $69. Do this, and you’ll have a dozen courses of training for just over $2 a piece!