Teach yourself web development with this $39 online training series

If you’re interested in a new career in coding or developing web projects, you’ll want to do more than just watch a couple YouTube videos or subscribe to subreddits. Indeed, a solid grasp in technical skills comes from applied learning and trusted resources. Does that mean semesters of college or higher learning?

As many of our readers find themselves going back to school, it’s the next few months where they’ll get an education that helps shape their lives. Fortunately, it’s 2018 and that means that you don’t have to go to a traditional college or trade school to master something new.

There are many great interactive web-based training outlets that can give you the tools and resources necessary to learn a new trade. Yes, even coding web projects.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you’ll find that we’ve got a great package from Upskill. Called the 2019 Interactive Coding Bootcamp, it’s some 400 lessons and 60+ hours of instruction for web development.

Starting with the basics, you’ll work on a faux startup website to learn HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and other tools. You’ll be an advanced user before you even realize it. Not to worry, though, you can take your time. This is yours for as long as you need it; it’s a lifetime account you can return to over and over.

Features

Access 60+ hours of video training & 400 lessons 24/7

Take a beginner-friendly look at development staples, like HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Discover how to build & launch custom sites and web apps using WordPress

Learn how to build apps in the popular Model View Controller (MVC) format by creating an expense tracker

Create a browser-based tic-tac-toe game to better understand object-oriented programming

Get firsthand experience integrating an API by building a cryptocurrency tracker

Normally the 2019 Interactive Coding Bootcamp retails for about $499, but you can get lifetime access to all 400 lessons for just $39. That’s a career-changing education at a 92% discount.