Just $40, this mega bundle will help you master the processes of data science

If there’s one constant in business in 2020 it’s that data rules over everything. Numbers are numbers and facts are facts. The trick is whether you know how to use, analyze, or leverage data.

How do you grow a business if you don’t fully understand what works and what’s a waste of resources? Is it worth the money to acquire that business? Well, what does the data bear out?

The ability to analyze data is becoming increasingly important. In fact, a recent survey found that two-thirds of those polled believe that data analytics will be more important than having people skills.

The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle, just $40 right now, is your 12-course training on all things data. Spanning some 141 hours, it provides tools on how to use data to solve real-world problems, identify trends, organize data, and more.

You’ll master the various disciplines and tools that come with being a data scientist. And once you’re done, you’ll have a certificate of completion that can be added to your resume or become a bargaining chip for a pay raise.

Gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment as well as how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions

lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment as well as how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions Learn how various components of the Hadoop ecosystem fit into the Big Data processing lifecycle

ecosystem fit into the processing lifecycle Attain crucial, in-demand Apache Spark skills and develop a competitive advantage for an exciting career as a Hadoop developer

skills and develop a competitive advantage for an exciting career as a Hadoop developer Get equipped with the skills required to become a MongoDB experienced professional

experienced professional Deep dive into the concepts of Big Data, equipping you with the skills required for Hadoop administration roles

administration roles Take your Data Science certification into a variety of companies, helping them analyze data and make more informed business decisions

certification into a variety of companies, helping them analyze data and make more informed business decisions Get a complete overview of Data Science analytics using Python

Explore the concepts of Machine Learning and understand how it’s transforming the digital world

and understand how it’s transforming the digital world Advance your career in analytics by learning Tableau for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence tool

for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence tool Boost your analytics career with powerful new Microsoft Excel skills by taking this Business Analytics with Excel course, which includes Power BI training

course, which includes Power BI training Get an overview of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) concepts, the value-add it brings with relevant business use cases and tools understanding

(RPA) concepts, the value-add it brings with relevant business use cases and tools understanding Get an overview of AI concepts and workflows, machine learning and deep learning, and performance metrics

Availability

While training courses on some of these subjects can range in the hundreds of dollars alone, you can purchase this full collection for only $40 right now.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.