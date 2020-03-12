Here’s your key to becoming an in-demand copywriter in your spare time

Copywriting is a lot more than just coming up with a catchy slogan or tagline for a product or service. Indeed, there’s a whole hidden world of nuance, artistry and subtle skills to understanding what motivates a reader or potential customer. How do you move them from objection to action? You definitely need to have a way with words.

The training and tools available in The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle ($38.99, over 90 percent off!) is designed for those looking to get into the industry.

The 11-course collection dials down on all the important pieces of starting a career in copywriting. You’ll go from learning the fundamentals to tackling specific copy challenges and then on to the process of setting yourself up with a career in freelance copywriting.

Your instructor, Alan Sharpe, has 30 years in the space, and begins your education with The Business Writing Course, full of fundamental strategies for finding an audience, engaging with it, and persuading it to take action.

The three-part Copywriting for Beginners courses sharpen your focus, closely examining seven vital questions a copywriter must ask. Additionally, you’ll come to understand the importance of headlines and openings, as well as the tools used to persuade customers.

The training also looks at the art of online selling with extra attention to creating profitable landing pages and crafting product page copy that appeals to readers.

Worried about mistakes? Learn some of the biggest errors made by inexperienced writers in Copywriting Blunders: Do You Make These 10 Common Mistakes. Take a trip down memory lane and see what made the newspaper ads for Volkswagen during the 1960s and 1970s so successful.

There are even three courses which go deep into what it takes to actually start your own business in the industry.

Each course separately is a $50 value, but picking up the full collection from AndroidGuys drops your price to just $38.99, all-in. That’s less than $4 per course!

