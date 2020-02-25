Just $34, this Java bundle packs 62 hours of essential coding know-how

Here's your dirt cheap way of getting your feet wet with the world's most popular coding language

We know how tough it can be to something new, particularly a foreign language. The same might said of coding, too. Familiarizing yourself with a new coding language or discipline can be daunting and scary.

You can’t create an app, build a website, or dabble in machine learning or AI without understanding what’s, for all practical purposes, a foreign language. Thankfully, when it comes to code, Java rules over all. It’s the starting point for basically anything and everything and having a background opens the door to myriad opportunities.

If you’ve ever had the itch to create something code-based, you’ll need a good place to jump in. The 2020 Complete Java Master Class Bundle, on sale for just $33.99, is as good as any.

Things begin with Java: From Beginning to Expert and What’s New in Java 9, perfect jumping off points for first-timers to become familiar with basic Java building blocks such as variables, operators, conditions, arrays, and loops.

From there, students transition into more involved things with Intermediate and Advanced Java Programming, training in how the various key Java pieces work in tandem. You’ll also get training in the Selenium WebDriver with Java: Novice to Ninja which automatically tests websites for functionality in all browsers; the Apache Maven: A Practical Introduction course helps developers manage Java project builds.

The Java for Android Development and Complete Java Masterclass: Become an Android App Developer courses dive into app creation and give Java programmers a true sense of building real working apps for Android devices.

All of this training is yours for life so feel to take your time and soak it in. Once done, you’ll have the know-how to create apps for mobile, web, and desktop. You’ll also have some certification to put under your belt, too.

Valued at more than $1,000 were you to hunt training like this down on your own, this coursework is yours for only $34.99. Where else can you get an education like this for just 55¢ per hour?

