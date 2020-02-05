Just $13, this JavaScript bootcamp bundle opens a door to the world of coding

Here's your dirt cheap way of getting your feet wet with the world's most popular coding language

We know how hard or intimidating it can be to learn a new coding language or discipline. You cannot create an app, build a website, or dabble in machine learning or AI without understanding what might be a seemingly foreign language. And when it comes to code, JavaScript rules over all. It’s the starting point for basically anything and everything.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If you’ve ever had the itch to create something code-based, you’ll need a good place to jump in. The 2020 JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp Course, on sale for just $12.99, opens a door to the world of coding.

It will start from scratch and build up your understanding of the world’s most popular programming language. View JavaScript in action with whiteboard videos optimized for viewing on your smartphone. You’ll… take a deeper dive into the language and possibly launch a career as a JavaScript web developer.

JavaScript Bootcamp Includes

Access 184 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7

Build projects as you learn concepts to get a taste of building applications on a small scale

Look under the hood to understand how JavaScript works

Create Interactive Webpage & deploy to the web

Become interview ready w/ whiteboard algorithm challenges

This training course is yours for life so feel to take your time and soak it in. Once done, you’ll have the know-how to create apps for mobile, web, and desktop in Google’s own language.

Availability

Worth about $200, this coursework is yours for only $13, or nearly 93% off. Where else can you get an education like this for just 65¢ per hour?

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.