Master web design, Java, Python and other coding essentials on the cheap

We’re just a few months away from 2021 and, hopefully, the start of a year that’s completely different from this one. As such, it’s time to get those resolutions in order. We know, we know.

What are your plans for the new year? If you’re at all interested in creating a blog, learning graphic design, building websites, or getting your feet wet on something similar, listen up.

The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle, available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, is exactly what you’re looking for and the timing couldn’t be better. Seriously, what else are you doing with your free time?

For a limited time you can score this bundle for just $39.99. Each course on their own runs about $200 so the savings is legit. We’re talking 745 lectures and 73 hours worth of content.

This is a comprehensive, A-to-Z web design, development and career-building bundle that teaches the essentials of visual and web design. Moreover, it also gets into practicing programming and web development skills. Once you’ve learned design and development, you’ll get hands-on, valuable tips, resources, and real-world guidance.

Teach yourself at a pace that works for you and take classes on both desktop and mobile platforms. And once you’re done, you’ll have certification upon completion which works really well when it comes to pay raises and new career opportunities.

Features

The Complete 2020 HTML5 CSS3 Course with Flexbox, Grid & SASS

Modern Web Design Complete HTML & CSS

The Ultimate HTML Developer

Build Responsive Real-World Websites with CSS3 v2.0

Create an 8-Bit Website

Understanding APIs & RESTful APIs Crash Course

JavaScript for Beginners: Learn with 6 Main Projects

Git Essentials: The Step-by-Step Guide to Git & GitHub Mastery

JavaScript Essentials

Python for Everybody: The Ultimate Python 3 Bootcamp

Web Design JavaScript Front-End Code Course

Get Started Today

Ready to get a head start on your side hustle or take your career into new directions? Hit up the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your license for just $39.99. Enjoy 11 courses of web design, coding, and programming essentials for less than $7 each.

