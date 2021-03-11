As many of you know, Adobe is the industry standard when it comes to creative software and applications. And if you’ve ever used their products, you also know that they can be rather tough to learn. With so many features and options it can be daunting and difficult to figure out. With proper training and guidance, however, it’s entirely possible.

The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle, available in the AG Deals Store, provides more than 80 hours of on-demand training on all things Adobe. Work through them completely at your own pace and on desktop or mobile.

Through the entire 12-course bundle you’ll get a breakdown of Adobe’s most popular apps, including Spark, After Effects, Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere, and XD.

Each course will help you become familiar with the various app features and their respective interface. Take step-by-step tutorials and learn to create your own designs, videos, photo edits, and much more.

If you’re into photography, start with the Photoshop and Lightroom courses. Looking to punch up small business’s social media presence? Check out the Illustrator and Spark courses. It’s your training regimen to and you have lifetime access. You get to decide which of the 620+ lessons are right for you.

Your training will come from professionals like Lindsay Marsh, a brand manager, digital architect, and graphic designer with an instructor rating. Fabian Rosshirt is a professional landscape photographer and Lightroom Instructor while Aleksandar Cucukovic is a UI/UX website designer. These, and the other instructors are highly rated with near five-star scores.

The 12-part bundle is valued at $200 per course, or about $2,400 in total. AndroidGuys readers can sign up for just $33.99 for a limited time, saving some incredible 98% in the process.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels