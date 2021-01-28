    Boost your career and become certified in AWS with this online training bundle

    Cloud computing is growing at an incredible rate and many businesses are embracing the technology. The ever-changing structure of how work is done creates huge opportunities, particularly for aspiring IT professionals and developers. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the key player in the space, offering its leading cloud computing platform with reliable and scalable services.

    So big is AWS, in fact, that it owns around one-third of the cloud market share and shows no signs of slowing. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry; Amazon reported $11.6 billion for Q3 2020, up 29% in the quarter.

    The AG Deals Store has a set of training and practice exams centered around AWS architecture and development. Valued at around $2,500, we’re offering it for just $60. Yeah, seriously.

    There are approximately 40 hours of education awaiting you across some four different categories. Make your way through each course at your own pace, and rest assured knowing you’ll be prepared to ace various AWS exam. Use your newfound knowledge to impress potential employers when you’re on the hunt for a new career.

    Your full bundle includes:

    AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training

    • Know the fundamentals of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform
    • Identify AWS terminologies, concepts, benefits & deployment options proficiently

    AWS Solution Architect Certification Training

    • Become a certified AWS solutions architect
    • Master AWS architectural principles
    • Elevate your career to the cloud & beyond

    AWS Sysops Associate Certification Training

    • Get exposed to highly scalable AWS cloud platform
    • Attain valuable technical expertise in deploying, managing & operating fault-tolerant systems

    Puppet Training Certification course

    • Handle Puppet, a tool that automates IT infrastructure across the entire network, proficiently
    • Learn to install Puppet, manage Puppet infrastructure & more
    • Know how to architect Puppet for scalability, redundancy, performance & more

    You can purchase the 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle for just $60 in the AG Deals Store. Hurry, as this incredible deal will not last forever.

