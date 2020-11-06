    Teach yourself to build Android apps with this $30 bundle

    Are you and “idea man”? Have you ever had an idea for a mobile app but didn’t know what steps to take to see it made? You can, of course, make that a reality with the right tools. If you’re not sure where to start, the 2021 Android Development eBook and Video Course Super Bundle might be the perfect stepping stone. It can teach you how to create Android apps from scratch.

    Led by leading online learning platform, Packt Publishing, this instructional bundle will you from a newbie into a pro at designing and coding mobile applications. The bootcamp is comprised of 46 hours of quality video instruction and six e-books on Android development, programming, and even troubleshooting.

    Included in the bundle is a crash course that teach you how Android devices work, the Android platform as a whole, and how Android relates to other frameworks. Once you’re ready, you’ll start learning how to build practically any type of app, be it a gaming app, a lifestyle app, or an entertainment app.

    The 2021 Android Development eBook and Video Course Super Bundle normally retails for $880, but it’s currently on sale for only $29.99 in the AG Deals Store. Take advantage of the limited-time offer and save big!

