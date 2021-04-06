This $40 training bundle will help you code own battle royale, shooter, and other games

If you want to develop and create video games, the cold truth is that you need to know Unity. Why? Well, the gaming engine powers roughly one in every three of the more popular mobile games. Players like Square Enix, Ubisoft, EA, and others are using it; it’s simple, versatile, and leads to great gaming experiences.

It’s time to get you on the same playing field as the bigger names. Our AG Deals Store highlight for you today is the 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle, designed to get you from newbie to master in no time at all. Priced only $39.99 (95% off), it’s a collection of training that you can bite off as time allows. After all, it’s a lifetime subscription.

The training bundle offers:

Make Games Without Coding in Construct 3 for Beginners – This Epic 6-Level Course Will Take You from Newbie to Pro at Making Your Own Computer Games

– This Epic 6-Level Course Will Take You from Newbie to Pro at Making Your Own Computer Games Anyone Can Make a Video Game! Build a Battle Royale with Unity and Blender! – Design & Develop a Full-On Battle Royal System and Environment from Scratch

– Design & Develop a Full-On Battle Royal System and Environment from Scratch Unity Machine Learning with Python – Build a Unity Game That Uses Artificial Intelligence to Control Players

– Build a Unity Game That Uses Artificial Intelligence to Control Players The Secret to Smoother Gameplay with Unity AI – Make a Spaceship Game with Artificial Intelligence & C#

– Make a Spaceship Game with Artificial Intelligence & C# Make a Starship Unity Game Powered by Artificial Intelligence – Create Cutting-Edge, 3D Pathfinding Games Using C# & NavMesh Artificial Intelligence

– Create Cutting-Edge, 3D Pathfinding Games Using C# & NavMesh Artificial Intelligence Learn Unity Artificial Intelligence by Making a Tank Game – Use the AI Algorithm to Make a 2D Game in Unity

– Use the AI Algorithm to Make a 2D Game in Unity Make a Mega Dude Action Shooter Game in Unity with Pixel Art – Build a Game from Scratch in Unity with Pixel Art in MagicaVoxel & Photoshop

– Build a Game from Scratch in Unity with Pixel Art in MagicaVoxel & Photoshop Build The Legend of Zenda Game in Unity and Blender – Get an Introduction to Game Development & Design Through Building a Classic

This bundle is designed to not only teach you Unity, but in easy to manage lessons over nearly 142 hours. With more than 900 lessons spanning the eight courses, it’s all you need to get your game off the ground. Worth around $1,600, the full collection of courses is just $39.99 through our limited-time offer.

