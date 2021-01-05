Fast track your Microsoft Azure knowledge with this 6-course bundle, just $35

Microsoft Azure is an increasingly popular, and lucrative platform that’s fast treading into Amazon’s space. As a major play for cloud-based services it’s only getting bigger. In terms of revenue, it was up some 62% in a most recently tracked quarter.

Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a system in the Azure environment is fast becoming a key component for web professionals. With more than $11 billion spent in the quarter alone, it stands to reason that Microsoft Azure is a field worth exploring. To that end, we want to make it affordable and easy for you to do so.

You can get your slice of the pie by starting out with the training in The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it’s an affordable way of dipping your toes in the water.

Over six courses and 42 hours of learning, students will become sufficiently familiar with Azure and prepare to make the final certification exam feel like a walk in the park. We’re talking hundreds of lectures and practice tests over all facets of the platform.

Microsoft Azure Courses

AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021

AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep

AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam

AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep

New for 9.2! Part 1 Foundation Certification Training

AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Full Course

Buy Now

Each course is worth about $200 on their own, but readers can get in on the grouped savings and purchase the whole 6-piece bundle for $34.99. That’s a small fraction of the true value and a great investment in your future.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.