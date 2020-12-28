Snag this 15-course Lean, Six Sigma, and Minitab training bundle for just $32

Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined organization, or simply get new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing, but execution is another. Are you just an idea guy or are you ready to get results?

Our deal for you today is a 15-course bundle of training aimed at educating in the space of management, organization, goal setting, and production. In other words, it’s all you need to prep for Lean, Six Sigma, and Minitab exams and certifications.

Priced at just $32, you’ll go from entry-level business noob to an outright master of project management, teams, and more. We’re talking statistical analysis, problem solving, communication, working with multiple leaders, team dynamics, waste reduction, and more.

All told, you’re looking at around 45 hours of content all aimed at making you proficient in the ways of Lean, Six Sigma, and Minitab

Where to Buy

The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle can be yours for just $32. At 97% off its overall value, this is a proverbial drop in the bucket for a new career path.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.