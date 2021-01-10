This $30 online training bundle Excel and Alteryx golden ticket

Let’s say you’re someone looking to launch a new career or to enhance the one you already have. Perhaps you’re an IT graduate who feels as though a little certification could improve your chances for that first big job interview. Or, it maybe you’re just looking to take advantage of the pandemic and make better use of your time.

If you’re looking to get anywhere in 2021, you’ll need to have a good understanding of how data works and how it can be used. When it comes to data, Excel is one of the first places to start.

If you’re ready to get certification in Excel or expand your horizons, look no further than the 2021 Excel to Alteryx Data Analyst Essentials Bundle.

The 2021 Excel to Alteryx Data Analyst Essentials Bundle includes four courses, more than 23 hours of instruction, and nearly 180 tutorials in how to improve your knowledge and skills by way of Microsoft Excel and Alteryx.

The training lays out all the critical areas covered in Microsoft’s official Excel certification exams, meaning you’ll be versed in all important topics and tools. We’re talking charts, graphs, pivot tables, functions, macros, and more. You’ll have no problem acing Excel tests and show your current or prospective employers that you’re the real deal.

This hyper-specialized Excel training is currently just over $7 per course as long as you act now. The 2021 Excel to Alteryx Data Analyst Essentials Bundle comes with lifetime access, so you need not worry about taking advantage of these courses within a limited time frame.

The 2021 Excel to Alteryx Data Analyst Essentials Bundle is valued at nearly $350, but we’re offering it to our readers for just $34 (91% off). Hurry, this incredible offer won’t last forever!

