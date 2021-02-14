This super-sized ethical hacking bundle is just $42.99

Spread over 8 courses, you'll get nearly 1,000 lessons in how to use hacking for good

For all of the scary notions and ideas that spring to mind when you think of “hacking”, there’s plenty of good that can come from it. Hacking isn’t strictly a bad thing. Done right, you can leverage hacking to better your life, automate processes, and have more fun — all without breaking any laws.

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build a business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific value-packed collection of training centered around the proper way to hack your life. The 18-course All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is designed to arm you with the tools on both sides of hacking.

Featuring some 132+ hours of content, there are nearly 1,700 lessons to take you from newbie and novice to knowledgeable and learned!

People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this collection you can put fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

Courses

Complete Python 3 Ethical Hacking Course: Zero to Mastery

Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course

Website Hacking in Practice: Hands-On Course 101

Hacking Wireless Networks: Theory & Practice

Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course

Hack People, Systems & Mobile Devices: Advanced Social Engineering

Learn Burp Suite for Advanced Web Penetration Testing

Learn Server Security with BitNinja

All-in-One Hacking Guide: From Zero to Hero

PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course

Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective

Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks & Techniques

Bug Bounty: Web Hacking

Learn Network Attacks & Security

Master in Hacking with Metasploit

Introduction to Python & Hacking with Python

Ethical Hacker Certification Course

Complete NMAP: Learn Ethical Hacking with NMAP

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the 18-Course All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for only $42.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at nearly $1,700, the whole kit can be yours for 97 percent off.

