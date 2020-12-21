Master digital marketing and SEO tricks in 2021 with this 11-course bundle, just $35

Learn how to leverage YouTube, Google Analytics, Facebook, MailChimp, and so much more

we’re on the verge of a new year and that means it’s the perfect time to blaze new paths. In 2021 you’ll find that digital marketing and SEO will play massive roles in what you read online and how you spend your time.

Whether you realize it or not, you’re being gamed and manipulated. From the articles you read to the videos you watch to content you consume, it’s all part of a system of marketing, advertising, and and search engine optimization.

How would you like to learn the same tricks to boost your own personal brand? Or, as a business owner, wouldn’t it be nice to master some of these techniques to help grow your company?

The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle, just $35 right now, is your 11-course online training curriculum that will help you learn digital marketing and SEO for a variety of platforms.

Among the topics covered in the nearly 170 lessons are courses in advertising and marketing on YouTube, Google Analytics, Facebook, MailChimp, and more. You’ll also get primers on search engine optimization (SEO) for Amazon and keyword research, and tips on leveraging podcasts, Snapchat, Zoom, Pinterest and other tools.

Each training course is valued at about $200 each, so the whole kit would be thousands of dollars on its own. But, head to the AG Deals Store and you’ll find we’ve got it discounted to the tune of just $35. That’s 98 percent off in case you were wondering. Oh, and the best part? It’s a lifetime license!

