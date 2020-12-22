Score 400 lessons on web development and design for just $35 right now

It has never been easier to teach yourself something new or to pick up a side hustle. Whether it’s mobile apps, something for the cloud, web development, or something else, we’re in an age where having access to tools and teaching is only a mouse-click away.

We’ve got a collection of training designed specifically with the would-be web developer in mind. Called the Ultimate 2021 Web Developer & Designer Super Bundle, it gives you all of the resources and education you need to gain an advantage in an increasingly competitive market. We’re talking nearly 40 hours of instruction spanning some 430+ lessons.

Get started on a new career or take your current one to another level with the 14-course bundle from AndroidGuys Deals!

What makes web developers so sought after? For starters, they can personally take ownership of every aspect of an app or site, understanding things anywhere in the development process. Moreover, they’ll understand languages that many other people do not and can debug, clean up code, or enhance an existing framework with new capabilities.

Are you familiar with CSS, HTML, JavaScript, or other web development fundamentals? Why not resolve to make 2021 the year you change career paths or at least scratch that creative itch?

Web Design JavaScript Frontend Code Course

Website QA for Web Designers

HTML 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Coding

HTML 201: Intermediate level HTML

CSS 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Beautiful Websites

CSS 201: Intermediate level CSS

CSS 301: Responsive Web Design

Understanding How Websites Work

Web Development Fundamentals

HTML5 Canvas Element: Quick Introduction to Canvas HTML5

HTML5 Canvas: Create 5 Games & 5 Projects

JavaScript: Create 5 Fun Word Games

JavaScript Math Games: Project for Learning Code from Scratch

How to Get a Job as a Web Developer

The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer & Designer Super Bundle can be yours for pennies on the dollar. Worth close to $2,000 if you were to go out on your own to get this education, you can purchase it for only $35. Hurry, this won’t last forever!

