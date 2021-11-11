It has never been easier to teach yourself something new or to pick up a side hustle. Whether it’s mobile apps, something for the cloud, web development, or something else, we’re in an age where having access to tools and teaching is only a mouse-click away.

We’ve got a collection of training designed specifically with the would-be web developer in mind. Called the 2022 FullStack Web Developer Bundle, it gives you all of the resources and education you need to gain an advantage in an increasingly competitive market. We’re talking nearly 65 hours of instruction spanning some 430+ lessons.

Get started on a new career or take your current one to another level with the 11-course bundle from AG Deals!

What makes web developers so sought after? For starters, they can personally take ownership of every aspect of an app or site, understanding things anywhere in the development process. Moreover, they’ll understand languages that many other people do not and can debug, clean up code, or enhance an existing framework with new capabilities.

Are you familiar with CSS, HTML, JavaScript, or other web development fundamentals? Why not resolve to make 2021 the year you change career paths or at least scratch that creative itch?

Features

Total Web Development Course

Vue & Vuex – Building Real Project From Scratch

Docker & Docker Compose – Project Deployment From Scratch

Angular & NgRx – Building Real Project From Scratch

React Hooks – Building Real Project From Scratch

React & Redux – Building a Production E-Commerce

Learning Functional Javascript with Ramda

Git Training: Step-by-Step Guide to Git Version Control

Lodash – The Complete Guide

NestJS – Building an API for Real Project From Scratch

React for Beginners: Build a Quiz While Learning React

Where to Buy

The 2022 Full Stack Web Developer Bundle can be yours for pennies on the dollar. Worth $200 for each course if you were to go out on your own to get this education, you can purchase all 11 pieces for only $30. Hurry, this won’t last forever!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.