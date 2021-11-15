It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

Don’t you want to be among the nerds and geeks shaping the way we work, communicate, or simply live? We’ve got an incredible collection of training designed to help you become proficient in a variety of languages.

Called the The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle, it’s more than 700 lessons spanning nine different courses and some 86 hours of content. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Topics Include

Everything You Need to Pass the Python PCEP-30-01 & PCAP-31 Certification Exam

Learn to Code Frameworks That Will Support Your Hypotheses with Statistical Analysis

Handle Continuous Data Like a Pro as You Learn From Real-World Examples

Discuss the Google Cloud for ML with TensorFlow & Big Data with Managed Hadoop

Become a SQL Pro — Conduct Exercises Using MySQL & SQLite

Learn Modern JavaScript Programming Fundamentals with Practical Hands-On Training

Oracle Java Certified Expert Lawrence Decamora Guides You in 20 Hours of Content on Java, IDE, and All the Fundamental Concepts to Get You Started with Programming

Build Amazing Projects with Raspberry Pi 4 Using Python 3, GPIOs, Flask & More

Learn The Fundamentals of Probability & Set Yourself on The Path Towards Making Accurate Predictions

Topics range from the most basic of Python programming all the way up to building real, working apps. Additionally, there is tons of stuff on Raspberry Pi, Python, Spark, Google Cloud, Hadoop, and more.

If you’ve already got some experience with these subject, this is a great resource to have on hand for reference. It’s yours for as long as you live; a lifetime license is just $39.99 right now, a savings of 97 percent.

Normally valued at around $1,800, this bundle is nothing but invaluable, pointers, tips, tools, and lessons. Pick yours up from the AG Deals Store while it’s on sale!

