This 21-inch HP monitor is yours for only $89.99

Despite the loosening restrictions and opening of various states, it looks like a lot of us will maintain a work-from-home routine for the foreseeable future. While this might lead to a few personal comforts, it can also expose problems.

How good is your home computer monitor? It’s probably not as new or nice as the one you’ve been using at work. Maybe you’ve been using just one and are finding it’s time to add a second display to your home office setup.

The refurbished HP 21kd 20.7″ LED Full-HD Monitor, on sale for just $89.99, is an inexpensive way to increase your productivity.

The 20.7-inch monitor boasts full HD resolution and anti-glare properties and offers up a 6,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio along with a 5ms response time. That means it’s sharp, easy on the eye, and doesn’t have any blurring. Yeah, we know you watch Netflix instead of filing TPS reports.

20.7″ widescreen display: Enjoy a better viewing experience than before

1920×1080 resolution: Love the sharper, clearer graphics on the 1080p screen

16.7 million colors at 60Hz: See your content w/ more vivid hues

DVI & VGA inputs: Easily connect w/ other source devices such as desktops, laptops, and more

-5° to 20° tilt range: Adjust the screen for more comfortable viewing

VESA wall mounting holes: Ease your way w/ more installation option

Buy Yours!

Pick up a certified refurbished HP 21kd 20.7″ LED Full-HD Monitor for just $89.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today.

The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

