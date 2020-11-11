This 360-degree face-tracking tripod is 41% off today

Have you found yourself working from home or participating in numerous remote calls as part of your schooling? Using your phone is nice, but it occasionally gets cumbersome and somewhat tedious.

Putting your phone on a stand is great when you have to stay in place; however, it’s not conducive when you’ve got to move about a bit. On a similar note, if you want to record videos for social media, you can’t always sit in one spot.

This 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod, on sale for just $28.99 right now (41% off), uses AI and intelligent shooting to instantly recognize a subject. Its 360° rotating function allows the camera to cover a wide range of areas.

This technology allows you to take photos automatically at a fixed time of 3 seconds without touching your phone. This tracking tripod tracks and shoots real-time objects by following the displacement of the object.

Features

AI Technology. Combining human image composition & scale estimation with intelligent shoot for great photos

Combining human image composition & scale estimation with intelligent shoot for great photos 360° Rotating Function. Covers a wide range of area

Covers a wide range of area Intelligent Tracking. Tracks & shoots real-time

Tracks & shoots real-time Bluetooth. Easily pair your device & control the tripod hands-free

Easily pair your device & control the tripod hands-free APAI Genie Software. Download & connect to your gadget to start enjoying the benefits of the tripod

Order Yours Today

Purchase your 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod from the AG Deals Store for just $28.99 right now, saving more than 40 percent in the process!

