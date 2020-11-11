    This 360-degree face-tracking tripod is 41% off today

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    Have you found yourself working from home or participating in numerous remote calls as part of your schooling? Using your phone is nice, but it occasionally gets cumbersome and somewhat tedious.

    Putting your phone on a stand is great when you have to stay in place; however, it’s not conducive when you’ve got to move about a bit. On a similar note, if you want to record videos for social media, you can’t always sit in one spot.

    This 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod, on sale for just $28.99 right now (41% off), uses AI and intelligent shooting to instantly recognize a subject. Its 360° rotating function allows the camera to cover a wide range of areas.

    This technology allows you to take photos automatically at a fixed time of 3 seconds without touching your phone. This tracking tripod tracks and shoots real-time objects by following the displacement of the object.

    Features

    • AI Technology. Combining human image composition & scale estimation with intelligent shoot for great photos
    • 360° Rotating Function. Covers a wide range of area
    • Intelligent Tracking. Tracks & shoots real-time
    • Bluetooth. Easily pair your device & control the tripod hands-free
    • APAI Genie Software. Download & connect to your gadget to start enjoying the benefits of the tripod

    Order Yours Today

    Purchase your 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod from the AG Deals Store for just $28.99 right now, saving more than 40 percent in the process!

    Best Sellers

    Earn Credits!

    For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

    First Time Buying?

    If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

    Free Stuff

    Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    SHARE
    AndroidGuys
    Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Tomtop discounts INSTA360 action cameras and accessories

    Win 5-in-1 Handheld gimbal with phone clamp, mount, tripod kit (GIVEAWAY)

    Love photography? Check out these deals