This $35 solar-powered portable charger never runs out of energy

Summer is here and things are heating up. We’re getting outside more and more, even sneaking in a little time away from the home. Hey, as long as you’re being socially responsible about, we’re cool with you getting a day at the beach, or a hike. Or maybe you want a weekend getaway at the campground.

A key part of being out of the house is getting away from chargers and plugs. That means batteries dying on devices and phones running low on juice.

Arm yourself with a portable battery backup that offers up enough power to recharge your typical phone about three times over. Actually, do yourself one better and get a charger that can conceivably always have power to lend.

We have a solar phone charger in our Deals Store that packs some 10,000mAh worth of power. Moreover, it has a 4-panel foldable solar panel system which means it can always be actively replenishing itself. Priced just $34.99, it’s the perfect companion for a day or two away from the home.

Features

4x monocrystalline solar panels for higher solar power absorption & maximum efficiency

Huge 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery stores huge power for your devices

Dual USB 2.1 quick charging ports powers up your phone, tablets & other device fast

Built-in 3 LED lights help you call for help in case of an accident or illuminate your campsite at night

Solar panels are completely foldable & waterproof for worry-free transport and use

Order Yours!

Head to our Deals Store today and order your 4-panel solar-powered portable charger so you’ll have it for your next weekend excursion or backyard sleepover. Save 20% and grab yours for only $34.99.

