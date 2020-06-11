Save nearly 50% on this 4K pocket projector

If heading to the movie theater was your way of escaping the real world, we’ve got bad news for you — Things aren’t going back to “normal” for quite some time.

While cineplexes and theaters are closed up for the time being, plenty of movies are being fast-tracked to streaming services and digital format. That means we’re able to watch them in our homes from the comfort of our couch without waiting.

Why not take these movies outside and project them on a wall or screen that’s up to 10 feet? It’s warm out, the mosquitoes haven’t yet arrived, and it sure beats sitting in the same old room again.

Take movie matters into your own hands with the 4K HD Pocket Projector for Android 9.0. On sale right now to the tune of 40% off, this compact portable device casts whatever’s streaming on your phone onto a gorgeous high-resolution 120-inch picture.

Whether you’re looking to shake up date night or binge your shows from a hammock, the pocket projector supports a whole array of audio and video formats, including 4K and 3D content. And, thanks to its built-in battery, you can even go cordless for up to 1.5 hours. That’s good for at least 3-4 episodes of The Office, right?

Buy Now!

For a limited time, you can get it on sale from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $299. That’s a 40% discount from the original cost of $499 and plenty of money leftover for popcorn, candy, and snacks.

As if that were not good enough, you can save another 15% at checkout when you use the coupon code GIFTFORDAD15. Do that, and you’ll be looking at just $255.00 for the unit! Hurry, it ends on June 22!

